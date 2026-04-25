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IGP charges officers to treat citizens with civility

by Peter Anayo0327

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has charged officers of the Nigeria Police Force to treat members of the public with civility and professionalism, stressing that citizens remain the “bosses” of the police.

Disu gave the directive during a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor’s Office Correspondents (LAGOCO), Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The police boss had earlier addressed officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in their premises.

The Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre that houses the journalists shares a boundary with the RRS Police Station.

Speaking during the visit, the IGP emphasised that the success of policing depends largely on the cooperation and trust of the public.

He said, “I have told the officers not to bring the name of the Rapid Response Squad down. They must treat members of the public as their bosses because they are paid from taxpayers’ money. They should also see the people as partners, because without the community, policing cannot succeed.”

Disu, a former commander of the RRS in Lagos, recalled his close working relationship with journalists covering the Lagos State Government, noting that their offices shared the same premises with his.

“I am happy to be here again and to see familiar faces. We worked together as one when I served here. Your support and cooperation back then meant a lot to us,” he said.

The police chief explained that his visit to Lagos was part of his engagements with key stakeholders, including the Commissioner of Police, the Assistant Inspector-General, and Governor of the state, as well as officers of the RRS..

He noted that it was important to reconnect with both officers and long-standing partners, including the press, while reinforcing the values of discipline, professionalism, and respect for human rights within the Force.

Responding on behalf of the press crew, Chairman of LAGOCO, George Okojie, commended the IGP for his longstanding relationship with journalists and his people-oriented approach to policing.

Okojie described Disu as a leader who has consistently demonstrated humility and accessibility, recalling his time as RRS commander when he maintained close ties with journalists and supported them both professionally and personally.

“We are confident that the Nigeria Police is in capable hands. His leadership style gives hope that policing in Nigeria will continue to improve,” he said.

 

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