FG raises allowances, boosts welfare of civil servants

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved a sweeping increase in peculiar allowances and other welfare benefits for civil servants, in a move aimed at improving take-home pay and boosting morale across the public service.

The announcement was made on Friday by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, during a press briefing in Abuja, where she outlined key reforms endorsed by the Federal Executive Council.

According to Walson-Jack, the review affects workers under both the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) and the Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS), ensuring a broad-based impact across all cadres.

She said the revised peculiar allowances have been structured to reflect across all grade levels, resulting in a meaningful increase in earnings for both junior and senior officers.

In addition, the government approved an upward review of several key allowances, including duty tour allowance (DTA), estacode, and book allowance. Walson-Jack noted that virtually all allowances listed under the Public Service Rules have now been revised.

A major highlight of the reform is the approval of 100 percent Duty Tour Allowance for civil servants attending approved training programmes, regardless of whether travel is involved.

“Even if you are based in Abuja and attend training within Abuja, you are entitled to full DTA,” she said.

Beyond salary-related adjustments, the government also introduced a new exit benefit scheme for retiring civil servants under the Contributory Pension Scheme. The scheme provides 100 percent of a retiree’s total annual emoluments as an exit package, in addition to their pension, effective January 1, 2026.

Walson-Jack described the move as a step toward ensuring dignity in retirement, stressing that no public servant should leave service without adequate financial support.

The government also confirmed the operationalisation of the Employee Compensation Scheme, designed to provide financial protection for workers who suffer job-related injuries or death.

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