APC primaries: Obasa, Mandate Group endorses Hamzat as Sanwo-Olu’s successor

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudasiru Obasa, the State party chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, and other key party stakeholders threw their weight behind the incumbent Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

The endorsement came days after one of the major groups in the Lagos APC, the Justice Forum, declared its support for Hamzat, dashing the hopes of other aspirants, including former gubernatorial aspirant, Azeez Adeniran, popularly called Jandor, Badagry-born philanthropist, Samuel Ajose, who aimed to succeed the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The declaration of support came on Thursday during a series of consultation meetings held with party leaders across the state.

Hamzat, accompanied by members of his campaign team, first visited the APC state secretariat on Acme Road in Ogba, where he met with Ojelabi and members of the State Working Committee.

He later paid separate visit to Obasa and a former lawmaker who represented the Lagos senatorial district, Ganiyu Solomon, at their respective residences as part of his outreach to critical stakeholders within the party.

During the visit, Obasa disclosed that his stance on Hamzat was the directive of the President and national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, who directed that they support the governorship ambition of the deputy governor.

He noted that anyone who critically examined Hamzat’s background and experience would be convinced that Lagos would remain in capable hands under his leadership.

The Speaker said: “I just came back from Abuja yesterday, and nothing has changed. And that is why we are here to support the position of our father and leader in the interest of the incoming governor, Hamzat.

“The most important thing when it comes to elections, and particularly about showing or whatever you say, uncover the truth, is to be correct.

“And that is why we are here. You know, through interaction, we know the direction to go and what steps to take. So this is very important.

“And we in Agege, we are in support of humanity, and this is Agege, and there is no other Agege anywhere. As we have said, our leaders have said, we work together, we decide together, we make decisions together. And it has always been like that up to this moment.

“There is no one in any position in Agege that would not come together and say yes. There is no one. And that is what we have been doing.

“And I am sure we will continue to do. Because our leadership comprises any former government you can think of. Either as a party leader, even the recent former party leader,” he added.

Ojelabi expressed strong confidence in Hamzat’s leadership’s qualities, describing him as competent and humble.“We support you, we trust you, and we are very confident of your competency and humility,” the APC chairman added.

Speaking after the engagements, Hamzat emphasized the strategic importance of Lagos to Nigeria’s overall stability and development.

He warned that any failure in the state could have far-reaching consequences for the country.

“The truth of the matter is that if Lagos fails, Nigeria will have problems, and we must not fail,” he said.

He also stressed the need for the party to avoid a repeat of the challenges experienced during the 2023 elections, calling for unity and strategic mobilization ahead of 2027.

“We must ensure that what happened in 2023 should not happen again in 2027. We must secure a resounding victory for our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the next election and ensure a similar victory for APC in Lagos.”

Hamzat added that the deputy governor further accused opposition elements of attempting to undermine the achievements of the current administration through misinformation.

“Our opponents are trying to de-market our election simply because they cannot win. That’s why they’re doing everything possible to disapprove of everything good that has been done,” he stated.

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