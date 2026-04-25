2027: Gov Otti boasts of good governance in Abia amid call for his re-election

PAUL ADUNWOKE

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has boasted of good governance in his state, saying responsible, transparent accountable management of public resources and affairs, is no longer a cliche.

The Governor made the remark at the annual lecture of online publication, TheNiche 2026, held at the National Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos.

The lecture was agoged with well-meaning Nigerians graced the occasion meant to bring Nigerians together and chart wayforward.

Participants also appreciated the contributions of patriotic Nigerians who had made the lecture series a memorable one.

The theme of the lecture was, ‘Governing the Economy: Choices, Trade-offs, and National Priorities,’ brought together the political leaders, academia, students to discuss wayforward concerning the economic crisis in the country.

The dignitaries at the event included Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness (HRH), Muhammadu Sanusi, Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Magesty (HRM), Igwe Nnemeka Alfred Achebe, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero and Associate Professor in the Department of Management Sciences University of Lagos Dr. Jumoke Ogunleye.

Also in attendance were, A Jean Monnet Professor of Strategy and Development at the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professonal Studies (CIAPS), Prof Anthony Kila, Chartered Accountant Chief, Anogwi Anyanwu, General Ike Nwachukwu, Professor Pat Utomi, former Managing Director (MD), and Editor in Chief of Guardian Newspapers Mr. Martins Oloja, Managing Director/Editor in Chief Acclaim Communications Limited Ikeja, Lagos Mr. Ikechukwu Amechi among others.

Otti said, “It is a way of life, by ensuring equity, rule of law, minimization of corruption and optimisation of state state resources.

He said he has proven in less than three years that with a clear vision and unstoppable fortune, leadership can deliver on the promise of democracy as evidenced in the iconic and legacy projects which by the way are only a tip of the iceberg.

In his remarks General Ike Nwachukwu, said people of Abia State should support Governor Otti for his re-election to enable him to continue the good work he has been doing.

Elder statesman, Nwachukwu said in Nigeria no state lack resource, adding every state is blessed with mineral resources but the problem in the country is bad governance.

“Every state in this country is endowed with human capacity, land and so on. All we need is to have leaders who believe that they are there to serve his people,” he stated.

He added for one to become a leader does not mean he is intelligent than other people or he is the best but what the leader needs to do is to join hands with people to build a better society. “May God give us long life to see a better Nigeria where every Individual will be proud to be a Nigerian.”

Obi of Onitsha HEM Igwe Nnemeka Alfred Achebe, who was the Royal father of the day said in Nigeria leaders focus more on politics rather than governance.

He said in developed countries, politics happens in few years and they focus in governance but in Nigeria leaders have started the politics of 2031, which is the problem in Nigeria politics.

He said: “But I’m optimistic that things will get better in Nigeria by looking at development strides in Abia State.”

He said it is time for Nigeria constitution to make provision for independent candidacy so that electorates can choose their representatives based on capacity of individual rather than the party they belong to.

Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief, Acclaim Communications Limited Ikeja, Lagos Mr Ikechukwu Amaechi, commended TheNiche Newspapers team for organizing the annual lecture, adding that the organisation has consistently set the standard for responsible journalism that advances the interest of the people while holding government accountable, in the true spirit of the profession.

He said TheNiche’s sound editorial judgement and sense of propriety reflect the professionalism of both organisations and its dedicated personnel, whose commitment to the journalism profession remains extremplary. “I sincerely congratulate the team and wish them a success as we look forward to the next edition.”

For a better society

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