2027: G-17 movement unveiled in Enugu for Gov Mbah’s re-election

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

A major political mobilisation milestone was recorded in Enugu East Local Government Area on Tuesday, April 21, 2027, as the grassroots political movement, G-17 For Peter Mbah, carried out a massive inauguration of its Local Government, Ward Executives and Polling Unit Canvassers in a well-attended ceremony that drew key stakeholders and political leaders from across the council area.

The event, which took place at the Enugu East Local Government Secretariat, witnessed a strong show of unity and commitment toward the re-election of the Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, as political actors across the LGA openly declared their support for the governor’s second-term ambition.

In a significant highlight of the occasion, the Executive Chairman of Enugu East LGA, Engr. Pastor Beloved Dan Anike, endorsed Governor Mbah for a second term in office and appended his signature to the G-17 Endorsement Register, signaling his full alignment with the group’s mobilisation agenda.

Addressing the newly inaugurated executives and stakeholders, the council chairman congratulated them on their emergence and assured them of his readiness to work closely with the G-17 structure in advancing grassroots mobilisation across the local government.

He commended Governor Mbah for what he described as unprecedented development strides in Enugu State, noting that Enugu East Local Government has remained one of the major beneficiaries of the administration’s transformative policies and projects.

Anike cited key projects including the Eke-Obinagu Flyovers, the rollout of 260 Smart Green Schools, the establishment of Type-C Primary Healthcare Centres, the rehabilitation of Niger Gas, and the ongoing dualisation of the Ugwogo-Opi-Nsukka Road, which originates from Enugu East and links several local governments in the Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

According to him, these projects and policy innovations clearly demonstrate the governor’s commitment to sustainable development, adding that such performance justifies the growing calls for his re-election in 2027.

Also speaking at the event, former Chairman of Enugu East Local Government and former member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon Cornelius Nnaji, described Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah as a Godsent leader to the people of Enugu East.

He charged the Convener of G-17 to convey to the governor that the people of Enugu East are fully and unwaveringly behind him, declaring that the governor would not need to campaign in the area due to the overwhelming support he already enjoys.

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