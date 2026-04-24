Women urged to turn gender inequality into economic opportunity in energy sector

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

The Chief Executive Officer of Starz Investment Company Limited, Iroghama Ogbeifun, has called on women in Nigeria’s energy sector to reframe gender inequality not as a barrier, but as a launchpad for economic opportunity.

Speaking during the Women Powering Women in Energy 2.0 webinar recently, Mrs Ogbeifun challenged participants to shift their mindset from frustration to focus.

The online event, organised by Women in Energy, Oil and Gas (WEOG), was themed “Fueling Ambition: How Women Can Start, Scale and Sustain Businesses in the Energy Sector”. It served as a knowledge-sharing platform aimed at closing the gender gap through capacity building and mentorship.

Despite years of advocacy, Mrs Ogbeifun noted that the statistics remain sobering.

“Despite all of our advocacy and the moves made by different women associations, women still make up only 18 per cent of Nigeria’s energy workforce and hold less than 25 per cent of leadership roles. This shows there is still a lot of work to be done,” she said.

But she quickly turned the numbers on their head: “Instead of seeing the problem, I see opportunities. There is still room for women who are focused to step into the energy space, create a niche, and add value. This is not just about the gender gap, but about the economic opportunities that exist.”

She stressed that competence, not just hard work, is what truly drives success.

“If you are not displaying competence, you will not build credibility and trust. Also, if you are unable to manage and develop relationships, it will be difficult to scale,” she advised.

She urged women to understand the industry’s structure, identify a niche, and build deep expertise around it. “People invest in you before they invest in your idea. Credibility is your first real capital,” she said.

Earlier, the Director of Women in Energy, Oil and Gas, Delta Chapter, Dr Sarah Nwinee, said the initiative was created to help women take their rightful place in the industry. She acknowledged that while progress is being made on closing the gender gap, more effort is required to achieve meaningful inclusion.

The National President of WEOG, Mrs Tolu Longe, encouraged participants to go beyond passive listening. She urged them to implement lessons learnt from the session, stressing the importance of commitment to growth and development in the sector.

The webinar also highlighted the value of continuous learning, access to information, and strategic networking. Participants were encouraged to attend training and seminars to deepen their industry knowledge.

The session was moderated by the founder of RejeeLively Consult, Rejoice Debekeme.

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