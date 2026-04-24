Wike waives Certificate of Occupancy fees for Nigerian Law School, orders immediate issuance

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate waiver of all fees associated with the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for the Nigerian Law School, directing officials to ensure the document is issued within one week.

Speaking during an engagement with the management of the Law School, Wike described it as “unfortunate” that the institution, since relocating to Bwari, had been operating without a valid C of O, effectively making it an illegal occupant of the land.

He emphasized that the issuance of the certificate is critical to establishing rightful ownership, noting that the government should have prioritized the process from the outset.

The Minister further revealed that the situation is not isolated to the Law School, citing the Department of State Services as another government body that only recently obtained its C of O, a development he described as “not encouraging.”

Wike instructed the FCT Department of Land to expedite action, stressing the urgency of formalizing the Law School’s land ownership status.

“You are lucky that you still have your certificate of occupancy coming. The director must ensure that within one week, the document is ready,” he said.

On the request for enhanced classroom solutions, the Minister admitted limited knowledge of the proposal and asked the Law School’s management to provide further details on its implementation and requirements.

He reiterated the administration’s readiness to support initiatives that improve efficiency across sectors, including education.

Wike disclosed that the FCT Administration is already working towards digitizing its own processes. He directed the relevant legal authorities to explore ways of supporting the Law School’s transition from manual to automated systems, particularly in admissions and administrative operations.

He stressed that the Federal Government remains committed to providing infrastructure and systems that enhance service delivery across all sectors.

The Minister attributed ongoing interventions in legal education and infrastructure development to the support of the Presidency, noting that no major project can proceed without presidential approval.

According to him, the inclusion of such projects in the national budget reflects a strong commitment to advancing legal education in the country.

Wike also highlighted ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to improve the welfare of judicial officers through the construction of residential apartments for judges and justices.

He noted that the initiative is aimed at enhancing efficiency, ensuring security, and promoting the independence of the judiciary.

Wike also assured the management of the government’s willingness to support initiatives that drive efficiency and development, reiterating that investments in education—particularly legal education—remain a priority under the current administration.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote, commended Wike for his contributions to the institution across its campuses.

She listed several interventions, including the establishment of the Port Harcourt campus, development projects at the Yenagoa campus such as hostels and power supply, as well as the donation of fully furnished senior staff quarters and utility vehicles at the headquarters.

Odusote noted that ongoing construction projects, including additional hostel blocks, have significantly eased operational challenges for both staff and students.

Fresh Requests Presented

Despite the commendations, the Director-General appealed for further support, presenting key requests to the FCT Administration.

Top on the list was the waiver of all fees—past, present, and future—related to the Certificate of Occupancy for the over 115-hectare Bwari campus, citing the institution’s non-revenue-generating status.

She also requested government support for enhanced teaching and classroom solutions aimed at improving academic delivery, as well as assistance in digitizing the institution’s processes.

Additionally, Odusote called for the construction of more staff quarters, both for senior and junior personnel, to improve staff welfare and overall productivity.

For a better society

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