UBEC rolls out N5.18bn community school intervention, targets 518 communities

Nigeria’s basic education sector is set for another major boost as the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) unveiled a N5.18 billion intervention under its 2025 School-Based Management Committee–School Improvement Programme (SBMC-SIP), targeting underserved communities nationwide.

The initiative, announced during a national flag-off ceremony in Abuja, forms part of a broader strategy to improve infrastructure, deepen community participation, and tackle the persistent challenge of out-of-school children.

Under the 2025 SBMC-SIP, UBEC disclosed that 518 communities across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory will benefit from the intervention.

Each state and the FCT will have 14 schools selected, with a focus on areas facing acute infrastructure deficits.

“The flag-off of the 2025 SBMC-SIP demonstrates unequivocally that the Federal Government remains unwavering in its commitment to equitable access, improved infrastructure, and enhanced learning outcomes at the basic education level.

“I am pleased to announce that 518 communities will receive a total sum of N5,180,000,000.00 as the total support funds earmarked for the 2025 SBMC-SIP implementation.

“This translates to 14 schools benefiting from each of the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory,” the UBEC boss explained.

UBEC stated that the intervention will prioritise the rehabilitation of dilapidated school structures, provision of classroom furniture, and improvements in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities.

The commission emphasised that the programme remains a cornerstone of its community-driven approach to education development.

Highlighting past achievements, UBEC noted that the SBMC-SIP has recorded significant progress since its inception, impacting schools across the country.

“Since the inception of the SBMC-SIP, the commission has recorded encouraging progress. A total of 1,112 schools have been supported across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, with over N1.5bn disbursed across implementation cycles,” the Executive Secretary stated.

The intervention is estimated to have improved learning environments for about 400,000 children nationwide.

In addition to the new rollout, UBEC disbursed N434.5 million as the final tranche for the 2023 and 2024 SBMC-SIP cycles.

“Today’s disbursement of the 2023 and 2024 SBMC-SIP final tranche support fund in the sum of N434,500,000 will enable beneficiary schools to complete 11,484 ongoing projects across the country,” she said.

UBEC stressed that project implementation would follow a structured process involving sensitisation, verification, training, and continuous monitoring in collaboration with State Universal Basic Education Boards and School-Based Management Committees.

The commission underscored accountability as critical to ensuring value for money and effective delivery.

A major highlight of the event was the launch of the Learners’ Retention Programme, designed to address socio-economic factors keeping children out of school. The initiative will target one million learners across eight states in its first phase, backed by a N5 billion budget.

According to UBEC, the programme is aimed at supporting vulnerable households, boosting school attendance, and ensuring completion of basic education.

It will also complement infrastructure upgrades by tackling non-financial barriers such as poverty and household pressures.

On his part, Chairman of Board of UBEC, Umaru Al-Makura, called for stronger community ownership of education projects.

“Government alone cannot deliver quality education without active community ownership,” he said.

He described the intervention funds as a trust placed in communities and warned against misuse.

“These funds are not for random spending. They must be tied to clear plans that deliver meaningful impact and improve the well-being of our children,” Al-Makura stated.

He added that “regular monitoring would be carried out to ensure compliance,” while urging communities to adopt sustainable strategies to keep children in school and address poverty-driven dropouts.

Representing the Minister of Education, Maruf Alausa, the Director of Basic Education, Folake Davies, said the initiative aligns with national education policies and global development goals.

He explained that both the SBMC-SIP and the Learners’ Retention Programme are key to reducing Nigeria’s out-of-school population.

The minister noted that the disbursement of funds would help schools “complete ongoing projects, procure learning materials, and consolidate earlier gains,” while the 2025 rollout would introduce new interventions to improve teaching and learning conditions.

“Education transformation cannot be driven from the centre alone. It shows commitment to learners’ retention support programme as a targeted intervention designed to reduce the number of out-of-school children, particularly in high-volume states,” he said.

Alausa charged stakeholders to ensure tangible outcomes from the interventions.

“The impact of these interventions must be visible, not just on paper, must be very visible in your states, in all the local governments, in every school, must be visible, must be measurable, and transformative,” he urged.

UBEC commitment to reducing the number of out-of-school children through sustained collaboration with state governments, development partners, and local communities.

The 2025 SBMC-SIP and the Learners’ Retention Programme together signal a renewed, multi-pronged approach to improving access, retention, and quality in Nigeria’s basic education system.

For a better society

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