Soludo appoints three officials to head Anambra health institutions

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has approved the appointments of three officials as heads of Anambra Health institutions.

The appointment which was contained in a statement on Thursday by Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime include, Dr. Ezeaka Augustine Uwaeme for the position of Executive Secretary— Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA), Dr. Obianuju Chinelo Okoye, Executive Secretary, Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency and Dr. Hillary Nkem Okeke, Executive Director, Anambra State AIDS Control Agency, (ASACA)

According to the statement Dr. Uwaeme is a seasoned medical practitioner with over 22 years of experience in Medicine and Surgery, during which he has acquired extensive clinical and management expertise.

His career reflects a strong blend of academic excellence, administrative competence, and entrepreneurial vision. He studied at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadephia, U.S.A (Institute of Advanced Ultrasound Training), Jefferson Ultrasound Radiology and Education Institute (Institute of Ultrasound Training), New Delhi, India, National Post-Graduate Medical College of Nigeria, and University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

Dr. Okoye is an experienced medical practitioner with strong administrative competencies, exceptional training skills, and extensive clinical practice that cuts across hospitals and public health sector.

Okoye with over 20 years of integrated experience, holds an MBBS degree in Medicine and Surgery from Ebonyi State University, a Master’s degree in Public Health and a Diploma in Family Medicine from the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

She has also attended several conferences and presented papers.

Dr. Okeke is an award-winning, multi-skilled medical expert and lecturer who combines cognate clinical experience with outstanding research capabilities.

With research interests in epidemiology, global health management, community and social care management and more, Dr. Okeke has presented quality papers at conferences and seminars.

He is a member of several professional bodies and an MBBS graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, with a Master’s degree in Public Health.

The statement partly read, “With their diverse top-notch skills and rich clinical experiences, Dr. Ezeka Augustine Uwaeme, Dr. Obianuju Chinelo Okoye, and Dr. Hillary Nkem Okeke are trusted to elevate the quality of healthcare delivery in Anambra State to greater heights.”

For a better society

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