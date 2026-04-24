Senate asks Naval Chief, IGP to rescue abducted passengers, JAMB candidates in Calabar–Oron pirate attack

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Senate on Thursday directed security agencies to immediately commence coordinated rescue operations to secure the release of no fewer than 15 passengers abducted by suspected sea pirates along the Calabar–Oron waterways.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Senator Ekong Sampson (Akwa Ibom South), who condemned the hijacking of a commercial ferry travelling from Calabar to Oron last Friday.

Presenting the motion, Sampson said the victims, including young Nigerians reportedly preparing for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), were abducted at gunpoint after armed pirates attacked the vessel mid-sea.

He described the incident as disturbing, noting that it has left families in distress and heightened insecurity across coastal communities in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

According to him, at least 15 passengers were forcibly taken by the attackers, with eyewitnesses and local fishermen confirming that the vessel was seized and the victims taken to unknown locations.

The Senate expressed concern over the increasing vulnerability of the Calabar–Oron waterways, a key transport and economic route in the Niger Delta, to piracy and related crimes.

Lawmakers also noted that persistent maritime insecurity, despite assurances from security agencies, has continued to undermine public confidence and disrupt livelihoods in the region.

Adopting the motion, the Senate condemned the attack and abduction, while extending sympathy to the families of the victims.

It urged the Chief of Naval Staff, the Inspector-General of Police and other relevant security agencies to “immediately deploy coordinated search-and-rescue operations to secure the safe and unconditional release of all the abducted victims.”

The upper chamber further called on the Nigerian Navy, Marine Police and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to intensify surveillance, patrol and intelligence-gathering across the waterways and adjoining creeks.

In a bid to tackle the root causes of the recurring incidents, the Senate mandated its Committees on Navy, Marine Transport, and National Security and Intelligence to investigate the rising spate of maritime insecurity in the Niger Delta and recommend lasting solutions.

It also directed the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to explore measures that would prevent candidates from travelling across states to sit for the UTME, citing safety concerns.

In an additional resolution, the Senate mandated the Federal Ministry of Works to expedite work on the Calabar–Itu–Odukpani highway to reduce dependence on water transport in the area.

Lawmakers warned that failure to decisively address insecurity on inland waterways could embolden criminal elements, disrupt commerce, and further endanger lives in Nigeria’s coastal regions.

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