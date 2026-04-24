NUT strike: Union meets Wike, seeks urgent action on welfare, promotions

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Wing, has called for urgent protection of the rights and entitlements of primary school teachers, even as it engages authorities to resolve lingering industrial disputes.

Addressing journalists after a meeting with the FCT Minister on April 23, 2026, the Chairman of the union, Comrade Abdulahi Mohammed Shafa, said the welfare of primary school teachers remains a critical concern, noting that their entitlements still suffer significant “shortcomings.”

Shafa explained that while the meeting with the minister was “very fruitful,” the union remains particularly worried about unresolved issues affecting teachers at the primary level, which he stressed must be addressed to ensure fairness and equity across the education system.

The union leader disclosed that the meeting focused broadly on challenges confronting teachers across primary, junior secondary, and senior secondary schools in the FCT, with key emphasis on improving working conditions and safeguarding staff welfare.

He, however, acknowledged ongoing efforts by the FCT Administration, commending the minister for initiatives aimed at renovating school infrastructure and attending to some personnel-related concerns.

“We appreciate the steps taken so far, especially in improving infrastructure and addressing certain rights and entitlements of our members,” Shafa said.

Despite these efforts, the union maintained that more needs to be done, particularly in resolving issues surrounding promotions and staffing gaps.

Shafa emphasized that stagnation in career progression must be avoided, urging authorities to ensure that vacancies are promptly filled to sustain efficiency and productivity within schools.

According to him, the union formally presented these concerns during the meeting, highlighting the need for a more structured and responsive system that supports teachers’ professional growth.

Responding to the demands, the FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, reportedly assured the union of his commitment to addressing the issues, promising to take

“immediate action.”

Shafa noted that the minister admitted he was not previously fully aware of the depth of some of the challenges raised.

However, despite the apparent progress recorded during the engagement, the NUT clarified that the ongoing strike has not yet been suspended.

Shafa stated that the union’s leadership would reconvene at its headquarters to review the outcome of the discussions before taking a final position on the industrial action.

“The strike is still on. We will go back, deliberate on the issues discussed, and then decide on the next line of action,” he said.

The development leaves thousands of students across the FCT awaiting the outcome of the union’s deliberations, as stakeholders continue to monitor efforts to resolve the impasse in the education sector.

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