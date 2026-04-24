NNPC Foundation Credits Leadership as driving force behind CSR success

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The NNPC Foundation has attributed its impactful healthcare interventions and nationwide social investments to the unwavering support and strategic leadership of NNPC Ltd. Management team.

According to the Foundation, this backing has significantly enhanced its capacity to execute life-changing programmes across Nigeria.

A press statement created by Andy Odeh, Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd. Said the corporate social responsibility arm of NNPC Ltd. clinched the CSR Champion Award (Health) 2025, an honour conferred by Independent Newspapers.

The award was presented at the organisation’s Silver Jubilee ceremony themed “Game Changers: Breaking Barriers and Shaping Tomorrow,” held at Eko Hotel and Suites on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

The CSR Champion Award (Health) acknowledges the Foundation’s extensive contributions to healthcare, alongside its wider social investment efforts in education, environmental sustainability, and energy access, the release said.

The reason reads in part, “The recognition underscores its commitment to improving the quality of life for Nigerians through targeted and impactful programmes.

The Foundation’s recognition follows a series of remarkable healthcare initiatives, including:

Free cataract screenings and surgeries restoring sight to over 6,000 Nigerians, including children born blind

Cancer and glaucoma treatment interventions Medical outreach services to underserved and remote communities Renovation and furnishing of three hospital wards with 100 beds at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi Partnerships and sponsorships supporting life-saving heart surgeries Distribution of dental care materials to children in special schools.

Reacting to the honour, Managing Director of NNPC Foundation, Emmanuella Arukwe, described the award as a strong endorsement of the Foundation’s efforts and the trust Nigerians have placed in its mission.

She stated that the recognition holds deep significance as it reflects public confidence and appreciation for the organisation’s purposeful social investments.

Arukwe highlighted that the achievement represents not only the dedication of the Foundation’s team but also the resilience of beneficiary communities and the strength of its partnerships.

She further emphasized that the continued support of NNPC Ltd.’s leadership has been instrumental in driving success, adding that the Foundation receives the award with gratitude and a renewed commitment to expand its reach and deepen its impact nationwide.

NNPC Foundation Limited/Gte reaffirmed its commitment to advancing healthcare interventions and other social initiatives aimed at improving outcomes and contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s development.

For a better society

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