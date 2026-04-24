Nigeria’s economic woes driven by poor political choices, says Abia governor

Abia Governor, Dr Alex Otti, says Nigeria’s economic challenges stem less from limited resources than repeated poor political choices over decades.

Otti warned that outcomes of the 2027 elections would shape national development for years, urging citizens to recognise the weight of their decisions.

He spoke at the 2026 Annual Lecture organised by The Niche in Lagos on Thursday, with the theme ‘Governing the Economy: Choices, Trade-Offs and National Priorities’.

Otti argued that countries outperforming Nigeria were not better endowed but consistently make better political decisions.

“Other nations are not better than Nigeria, but they consistently make better political choices. That is the difference,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria’s structural economic problems cannot be resolved quickly, given decades of policy errors and governance failures.

“There is no silver bullet for Nigeria’s economic challenges,” Otti said, stressing the need for sustained and deliberate reforms.

“Economics is about cold, hard facts, not vanities or wishful thinking,” he added.

The governor warned against cynicism and excessive optimism, saying neither reflects Nigeria’s economic realities.

He said progress depended on difficult reforms in governance, economic planning and political accountability.

Otti linked economic outcomes directly to leadership choices at the ballot, stressing that political behaviour shapes development trajectories.

He described the 2027 elections as a defining choice between “prudence and rascality”.

Decisions taken at the polls, he said, would influence Nigeria’s direction for years.

Otti said: “If you have behaved badly for over 60 years, it will take time to correct it. But the world will not wait indefinitely for Nigeria to reach its full potential.”

He urged greater civic engagement, warning that voter apathy fuels unemployment, poverty and weak institutions.

Otti said democracy alone was insufficient without active citizen participation beyond election day.

“Political choices directly affect economic realities; indifference has a cost,” he said.

He noted investor confidence is tied to political signals, with elections seen as indicators of future economic direction.

Otti called for stronger institutions, policy consistency and investment-driven reforms focused on productivity rather than consumption.

Chairman of the event, Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, said economic outcomes are driven by decisions, not emotions.

Sanusi stressed that public service must be seen as responsibility, not a means of personal enrichment.

He urged leaders and citizens to embrace accountability and discipline, warning that stability depends on integrity in decision-making.

In his opening remarks, Mr Ikechukwu Amaechi, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of The Niche, urged Nigerians to nurture nationhood with selfless commitment.

Amaechi called for collective responsibility in strengthening the state and advancing national development.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that dignitaries that graced the event included the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu (retd.), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and elder statesman, Uma Eleazu.

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