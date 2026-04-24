Moniepoint’s service model redefines agency banking in Nigeria, says Distribution SVP

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank (Moniepoint MFB) has reaffirmed its leadership in Nigeria’s agency banking space, positioning its track record and distinctive service model as a game-changer for the sector, while committing to deepen value creation across the entire ecosystem.

Beyond service provision, the Bank is cementing its identity as the homegrown, technological backbone of the real economy, built by Nigerians to solve the specific complexities of the local commercial landscape.

Senior Vice President (SVP), Distribution Network Sales, Moniepoint MFB, Ezekiel Sanni, while speaking on the Bank’s evolving strategy said the Bank’s approach is built on a clear understanding that agency banking must be anchored on consistent enterprise support, trust building, and real economic value for agents, merchants and their customers.

He said, “Agency banking has grown significantly in reach, but the next phase of growth will be defined by quality of service and depth of engagement.

“At Moniepoint MFB , we have built a model that prioritises not just access, but meaningful, routine local support for the merchants and communities we serve while our engineering is a commitment to the stability that these businesses need to thrive,” he said.

At the core of this approach is the deployment of dedicated field-based managers who work closely with agents, providing hands-on, on-the-ground support tailored to their daily operations.

Unlike conventional systems, where engagement often ends after onboarding, Moniepoint MFB maintains continuous interaction with agents, driving product usage, resolving operational challenges, and strengthening long-term partnerships.

By combining digital infrastructure with a strong physical presence, the Bank has created a hybrid service model that delivers both scale and human connection.

This proximity enables faster issue resolution and supports always-on mentorship, where merchants receive ongoing business guidance, real-time operational support, and on-the-job training, particularly in critical areas such as fraud detection and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulatory compliance.

Speaking further he said, “When you are close to the agent, you are in a position to go beyond providing a service to building capability,” Mr. Sanni added.

“Our teams work alongside agents to strengthen their operations, improve compliance awareness, and ultimately protect both their businesses and the broader financial system,” he added.

According to the Bank, the impact of this approach extends beyond agents and merchants to last-mile customers, who benefit from more reliable service, safer transactions, and greater confidence in the financial system they interact with daily.

Moniepoint MFB’s model has been further strengthened by its track record over the past few years as the bona fide operating system for small businesses.

The Bank has integrated value-added services, such as inventory management, savings product, and access to working capital loans, into its platform, embedding itself in merchants’ day-to-day operations and significantly increasing the value delivered.

Sanni further said, “Our aspiration has been to become indispensable to the businesses we serve,” Ezekiel noted.

“When your banking partner is also supporting your inventory, helping you navigate other obligations, and providing access to capital, the relationship becomes stronger and more impactful.

“The Bank’s strong performance metrics reinforce this positioning as Nigeria’s largest merchant acquirer, powering 8 out of every 10 in-person payments made across the country, driven by reliability, fast transaction processing, rapid settlement cycles, and a range of other benefits.

“This consistency has also helped build a reputation for reliability, which the Bank describes as a key competitive moat in a market where agents often consolidate around a single provider.

“In many cases, agents are effectively choosing a long-term partner they trust to be stable, responsive, and dependable.

“That is the trust we have deliberately built, that continues to differentiate us even as we work hard to contribute meaningfully to the broader growth and development of the financial ecosystem,” Mr. Sanni added.

The Bank reiterated that it sees agency banking not just as a channel but as critical infrastructure for economic participation and an enduring financial inclusion.

Moniepoint’s commitment is to keep strengthening that infrastructure, supporting merchants, empowering customers, and continuing to serve as the reliable, indigenous engine that keeps Nigeria’s real economy moving.

For a better society

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