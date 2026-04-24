Moment of Joy in Okoya household, Shade turns 49th, daughter sets to wed

In what can best be described as a moment of celebration marked by grace and gratitude, the household of Alhaji Rasaki Akanni Okoya, CON of the famous Eleganza conglomerate is aglow with double joy this weekend as his life wife, Dr. Mrs. Folashade Okoya, MON marks her 49th birthday.

The joy of the graceful woman who sits atop the Eleganza Industrial City Limited as its Managing Director knows no bounds and for the family, it is a symbolic alignment of milestones that reflect both enduring love and the promise of a new chapter.

Close friends and associates describe the atmosphere as warm and reflective, filled with prayers, appreciation, and hope for the future as the family also celebrates the engagement of their beloved first daughter, Olamide.

Proceedings regarding the marital journey of the beautiful, humble, soft-spoken and super religious young woman will kick off this Saturday April 25th, 2026, which coincidentally falls on her mother’s birthday with an engagement to which family members and very close friends are invited.

Olamide is the eldest of the four children born to Alhaji Razaq and Shade Okoya and many society observers are of the view that it is payback time for Shade Okoya, the elegant mother of four and society matriarch who is known to always show up for family and friends.

At the heart of it all is the enduring bond between Razaq Okoya and his wife, whose union has stood the test of time. Now spanning nearly three decades, their marriage is often admired by many as one built on mutual respect, shared values, and unwavering support.

Many within their circle fondly refer to it as “a marriage made in heaven,” a phrase that seems even more fitting at a time like this as they are ready to gift their beloved daughter out in marriage.

As family members gathered to mark the birthday of the elegant matriarch, attention naturally turned to the joyful news of their daughter’s engagement, a development that has been received with immense happiness, not just within the immediate family but also among their extended network of friends and well-wishers.

Ever measured in what he says, Chief Okoya is described as grinning from ear to ear while expressing gratitude to almighty Allah for the blessings surrounding his family. According to him, there could be no greater birthday gift than witnessing such a significant milestone in the life of their daughter, Olamide.

In his statement, he praised his wife of 27 years. “Happy birthday, my darling wife. Wishing you long life, good health, and continued happiness. There could be no greater gift on this special day than the engagement of our beloved daughter. We pray that their union is blessed with love, peace, and prosperity. May Allah grant them a joyful and lasting marriage. God bless us all,” Chief Okoya said in effusive fashion.

For now, society should hold their breath. The event will take place on Saturday, April 25, with the name and identity of the groom still under wraps.

Observers believe the double celebration underscores the values the Okoya family has come to represent, strong family ties, faith, and a commitment to nurturing the next generation.

While the birthday marks a personal milestone, the engagement indicates a passing on of the legacy of love against all odds. As congratulations continue to pour in for the Okoyas, one thing is clear. This is not just a celebration of events, but a celebration of life, family, and enduring blessings.

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