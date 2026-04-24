Enugu targets 2030 to end open defecation

COSMAS CHHUKWU, Enugu

To end open defecation and to also achieve Open Defecation Free, ODF status in Enugu State and elsewhere requires a multi-sectoral approach.

The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof Chidiebere Onyia made the declaration in his speech to declare open a Stakeholders Consultative Work shop on the State’s ODF(Open defecation free) Roadmap review, held in Enugu from Tuesday April 21st -Wednesday, April 22nd.

The workshop which was organised by the Enugu State Ministry of Water Resources in partnership with UNICEF, is targeting at total eradication of open defecation practice in all nooks and crannies of the state between 2025 -2030, having concluded the first phase 2020 -2025.

Prof.Onyia posited that the workshop was timely and advocated for a collective ownership in the plans to make Enugu state open defecation free (ODF).

According to him, “The issue of open defecation is not merely an environmental concern; it is a public health emergency and is a major challenge for us as a state that prides itself in being very development-focused, and it is also a matter of human dignity.

“It’s impact on sanitation, water quality, child health, and community well-being cannot be overstated.

Therefore, the validation of this road map is both timely and catalytic, as far as we’re concerned as a state.”

Onyia, who represented Gov. Peter Mbah, lamented that the practice undermined Governor Mbah’s zero tolerance for practices that undermine public health and environmental sustainability. He urged the participants to the workshop to come up with expertise and a constructive approach to make Enugu an open defecation ( ODF) state in the nearest future.

He stated,” So, collectively, this plan must be owned by all stakeholders, by all of us. And I have made a commitment to the WASH team around how the state will now be intensified, our track record of having open defecation-free local government areas.

”Beyond that, and I am looking forward to this roadmap and some of the work our secular partners are doing to address that. So we must recognize that achieving an open defecation-free state requires a multi-sectoral approach, government, communities, development partners, and the private sector..In our meeting today, we talked quite a bit about private sector engagement.”

He disclosed that the state government is working out a strategy of using the private sector to establish water,sanitation and hygiene outlets at various centers in the new urban areas of the state.

Prof.Onyia stated further, “We reaffirm that we will continue to provide the leadership, policy direction, and an enabling environment necessary to achieve this goal.”

He commended UNICEF for partnering with the state Ministry of Water Resources to make Enugu state an open defecation free state.

In a welcome address, the State Commissioner for Water Resources, Engr. Ben Ndu (Jnr) expressed the commitment of the present administration in ending the scourge of open defecation in Enugu state.

Ndu stressed that the workshop with UNICEF is a further attempt in that direction and urged participants, who are drawn from various local government areas in the state to make a meaningful contribution.

In a brief chat with newsnen, UNICEF WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) Chief, Engr.Emily Rand, said UNICEF partnership in the ODF project in Enugu state stems from it’s concern for the well being of children in the state, a situation where there will be improvement in the 2025-2030 roadmap more than 2020-2025.

For a better society

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