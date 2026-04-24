Deputy speaker receives certificate of Honorary FINPR by President of Nigeria Institute of public Relations Dr Ike Neliak in Kaduna

Deputy Speaker of the House of representative RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu [3rd right], was presented with the certificate of Honorary Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations [FINPR] by the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Dr Ike Neliak, in Kaduna State.

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