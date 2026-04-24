2027: Ex-Taraba Gov declares bid for Senatorial seat

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The former Acting Governor of Taraba State, Umar Garba (UTC), has officially declared his interest to contest for the Taraba North Senatorial seat under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Pharmacist Oliver Wuborn represented by Babangida Wambai, said that the call came as a result of the remarkable achievements of the former Acting Governor, which include peace and development, as well as good representation at the mational level.

Also speaking, the Secretary of UTC, Amanna Foundation, Comrade Junaidu Gavy Yahwe, called on people to support the Foundation aimed at achieving success.

“We are here today to make a passionate appeal to the Former Acting Governor, Garba Umar UTC to contest for the seat of Taraba North Senatorial Zone. You can see his teeming supporters that come out to join in calling him to contest for the seat under the APC.

“It is a foundation to support the Former Acting Governor. This foundation was used to promote the activities of the former Acting Governor when he was in office.

“We are believing that if he agrees to contest, the Foundation will purchase the Form and present to him.

He described Umar as a social justice fellow who believes in fairness.

“When he was an Acting Governor, he touches a lot of lives. He did his best despite that his tenure was cut short based on political.

“We feel that he should come and contest for the Senatorial seat,” he said.

Speaking shortly with Journalists, Alhaji Umar UTC, appreciated people of the Zone for their call for him to represent them at the Senate.

“I am happy that they see what I have done in the past. They knew that I am a Man that carries everyone along.

“They have seen what I have done and they agree to buy Form for Taraba North Senatorial Zone for me to contest and represent them, I am happy,” he said.

Contestants in Taraba North Senatorial Zone include, the current Senator Shuaibu Isa Lau, Ex Governor Jolly Tavoro Nyame, Ex Acting Governor Garba Umar UTC, Ex Acting Governor and Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi and Ex Senator Anthony Manzo.

Others are Haj. Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim, Hon. Kabiru Bello Badawaire and Hon. Abdulrazaq Gidado.

For a better society

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