WIS: Over 8,000 participants converge in Abuja to drive $500bn investment

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Director General of the World Investment Summit (WIS), Prince Adeniyi Matthew, on Wednesday declared that Nigeria will host the Summit in Abuja from June 24–26, 2026, describing the event as a “declaration of intent” that the country stands prepared and ready for global investment at an unprecedented scale under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The 2026 Summit is expected to attract 8,000 participants, including 1,000 speakers — 34% of them women and over 60% from across the globe.

Already confirmed attendees include 127 Heads of State and government leaders from the U.S., U.K., Switzerland, Japan, China, UAE, Germany, and others; 96 ministers and deputy ministers; 157 high-level representatives of international organizations; and 700 private sector executives.

Speaking at a World Press Conference at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Prince Matthew said the Summit will not be a routine gathering but a strategic instrument designed to translate Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms into tangible investment, sustainable growth, and shared prosperity.

Prince Matthew, who doubles as the Convener General of the Summit, stressed that the event would signal to the world that Nigeria is “open and strategically positioned” for foreign capital inflows.

Matthew anchored the Summit on what he called the bold transformation driven by President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He listed key reforms already yielding results, including comprehensive fiscal and monetary measures, exchange rate unification, fuel subsidy removal, aggressive infrastructure investments, regulatory reforms, digital economy expansion, targeted agriculture interventions, and energy sector liberalization.

“These reforms are not theoretical, they are already yielding results,” he said, adding, “Nigeria’s growth trajectory is strengthening, investor confidence is returning, and the country is reclaiming its position as Africa’s largest and most dynamic economy.”

He stated that global institutions now project Nigeria on a path of sustained growth as a global investment destination of choice.

The World Investment Summit, he explained, is a high-level international platform that will bring together government, industry, finance, and development leaders to promote investment opportunities worldwide, with a focus on Nigeria.

“It will devise strategies to address global investment and development challenges while offering participants a chance to influence policymaking and shape the investment landscape.”

To build momentum, Prince Matthew disclosed that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will lead a Nigerian delegation to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, London Stock Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Frankfurt, Switzerland, and Toronto Stock Exchange and he called it a symbolic gesture to boost investor confidence and signal market readiness ahead of WIS 2026.

He maintained that the Summit aligns with President Tinubu’s ambition to build a US$1 trillion economy by 2030.

“As Africa’s largest economy and a key AfCFTA player, Nigeria offers both the symbolism and practicality to place developing economies at the heart of global investment flows. Success would cement Nigeria’s role as Africa’s investment hub while aligning with the SDGs.”

Matthew outlined clear benefits for Nigeria: including increased foreign direct investment, job creation, and GDP growth; knowledge sharing and high-level networking; enhanced national reputation and visibility; policy dialogue and regulatory reforms; and technology transfer focused on sustainable development, renewable energy, and infrastructure.

The Summit targets ambitious outcomes, including over $500 billion in investment pledges and MoUs, the launch of a World Investment Platform, and the establishment of a World Investment Bank headquartered in Nigeria. Other deliverables include at least 200 public-private partnerships in priority sectors, a World Investment & Innovation Hub in Abuja, and the publication of the WIS 2026 Abuja Declaration.”

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