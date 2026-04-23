Troops neutralize gunmen in Plateau, recover ammunition

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

​In a targeted strike against criminal elements operating within Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State, troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE have successfully executed a coordinated ambush on the evening of Tuesday, 21 April 2026.

The operation, which took place at approximately 7:49pm, near Doruwa Babuje, was launched following the receipt of credible intelligence regarding the movement of armed gunmen known for terrorizing local communities through violent attacks, sexual assault, and armed robbery.

In a statement issued by the Media Information Officer, Chinonso Polycarp Oteh stated that, ​”Upon sighting the criminals, troops sprang a successful ambush on the marauders. In the ensuing firefight, two armed gunmen were neutralized, while several others fled into the surrounding bushes under the cover of darkness.

“During a search of the immediate area, troops recovered one locally fabricated rifle, 5 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition, a cutlass, a jackknife, and a mobile phone.

“Troops remain firmly in position within the general areas of Marit and Lajam villages to ensure the continued safety of residents as deliberate efforts are currently ongoing to track and apprehend other fleeing criminal elements.

​Operation ENDURING PEACE remains committed to its mandate of protecting the lives and property of all law-abiding citizens and urges the public to kindly remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements to the nearest security formation.

For a better society

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