Tinubu receives high-level Enugu delegation, says democracy’ll survive despite intimidation

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

President Bola Tinubu has declared that democracy in Nigeria will survive despite intimidation, assuring that his administration remains committed to building a stronger nation.

The President made the remarks while receiving a high-level delegation from Enugu State, led by Governor Peter Mbah, at the State House.

He also commended Governor Mbah for efforts to tackle insecurity and improve healthcare, education, and infrastructure in the state.

“We will do everything to ensure that the Nigerian dream is realised. The hope you enunciated in your remarks is not a pipe dream. It’s real and achievable, and we’ll achieve it together.

“Democracy will survive despite all intimidation. Ignore the naysayers. Stay focused. When you succeed, and they are angry, let them be. I do not lose sleep over criticism because we are committed to building a nation of bright hope for our children.

“These are leaders who had privatised electricity, which is not working. They gave us darkness, and we are trying to get through it. To build a nation of bright hope and joyful people and leave our children with a life worthy of pride,’’ Tinubu said.

President Tinubu thanked the delegation for their support, noting that testimonies of growth and infrastructural development from various states validate the impact of his administration’s economic reforms.

He commended governors for effectively utilising resources released to sub-national governments, resulting in improvements in healthcare, education, infrastructure, and citizens’ welfare.

The President observed that the political realignment in favour of the ruling APC has been largely driven by the outcomes of economic reforms, adding that Governor Mbah aligned with the APC following sustained federal support for Enugu State.

“You have been a transformative leader, and we genuinely appreciate what is evolving in Enugu today in a manner that we are witnessing a rapid development of the state.

“The results you are outlining, like security, infrastructure, education and health care, are not abstract. They are the evidence that reform is working, that difficult decisions are yielding real outcomes and that Nigeria is moving forward.

“I can assure you we will continue to work together, think together and build together a nation that will be a pride of place for all our citizens.

“On the matter you’ve raised—the railway line from Port Harcourt to Enugu, the power sector reforms and the infrastructure—this is the backbone of economic development. We will do more,’’ he said.

President Tinubu added that the previous challenge of funding long-term projects with short-term resources had been addressed through the release of additional funds to states to support development planning and execution.

He also expressed appreciation for governors from other political parties who have acknowledged the partnership with the federal government, noting that many now identify with the governing party.

“With a leader like you, who is so committed and visionary, Nigeria is on the right trajectory to becoming a very successful leading African nation.

“When you look at the instances around African growth and economic opportunity today, it is with the contributions of people like you that are making it so.

“It’s not a one-person show. It’s a collective effort at the subnational and local government levels. Please do more for the local government,’’ the President stated.

In his remarks, Governor Mbah said the delegation visited the State House to express solidarity and support for the President’s vision of building a strong economic foundation for Nigeria.

“This visit is symbolic because it speaks to our shared future and a commitment to progress. We have come to express our deepest gratitude for your engagement and investment in the people of Enugu State.

“We do not take all these for granted. If it were possible, just as the former Senate President alluded to, Your Excellency, the entire Enugu State population would have converged here at the villa to express our gratitude.

“The delegation here represents the excited and grateful voices of over 7 million sons and daughters of Enugu. We state boldly and without ambiguity that this relationship has earned our trust and support. On that basis, Your Excellency, we will stand proudly with you on election day in January 2027,” he said.

The high-powered delegation included the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani; former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla; former Governors of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and former Governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo.

Others were members of the National Assembly, former ministers, traditional and religious leaders, and academics. Some of the leaders were accompanied by their spouses.

For a better society

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