Tinubu didn’t endorse Hamzat – Jandor

…President is aware of my ambition

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

Former Gubernatorial candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos Jandor has explained that President Bola Tinubu has not endorsed Obafemi Hamzat.

Hamzat who is currently Deputy Governor was alleged to have been chosen by Tinubu and Lagos kingmakers headed by Tajudeen Olusi, as his choice to replace Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his boss in next year’s governorship election in Lagos.

This clearing of the air in what analysts say is the “hottest discussion in Lagos political circles now,” came from Abdulazeez Adediran, also known as Jandor.

Jandor, who is also eying the number one job in the state after losing out in 2023, when he contested for it on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), coming third behind Sanwo-Olu the winner and Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour of the Labour Party (LP).

Against the backdrop of emerging stories in recent days that both the President and the powerbrokers in Lagos, had settled for Hamzat, Adediran, told his host while appearing on Politics Today, a public affairs programme on Channels Television that he would be one of the first to know about such an endorsement being very much keen for the job himself.

His words: “He (Hamzat) hasn’t even said to us that he is running. He is the deputy governor of Lagos, qualified, with over 20 years of experience in that space.

As we speak, the party says it’s going to be direct primaries. If tomorrow it says this is what we are doing, we will fall in line. The party must come first. It is supreme.

You will recall that this was akin to what the Ajose ( the Badagry indigene aspirant for same seat) camp said earlier this week when asked about the Hamzat endorsement.

“No, the President hasn’t endorsed anyone. I am an aspirant, and we are a few people also gunning for this.

We will be the first set of people to know if there is anything like that because communication will come.”

Revealing his own encounter with the President over the matter, the former PDP candidate, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), last year, admitted that Tinubu neither discouraged him from contesting nor promised him the party’s ticket.

He said his earlier attempt to go for the Alausa seat was based on his belief that he could deliver adding that even Tinubu made his own ambition to run for offices open before going for them.

Jandor, who spoke on the political profile in the state, also boasted about the death of any opposition to the ruling APC structure, adding that though he trusted in his own ability to take over from Sanwo-Olu, he would support any candidate the party produced if he was not favoured.

Hear him: “Absolutely, because if you don’t believe in yourself, nobody will believe in you. When the President was running for the ticket, he came out to say he wanted to run.

Lagos politics is increasingly consolidating. There is nothing like opposition again in the state. I will support the party if I fail to secure its ticket.

With Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu serving his final term, the race for the 2027 Lagos governorship is gathering pace within the APC.

Prominent figures who have been rumoured to be interested in the seat include Obafemi Hamzat, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Tokunbo Abiru, an aide to the President, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa and Samuel Ajose from Badagry.

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