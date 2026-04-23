Senate orders probe into civilian casualties of Jilli market NAF strike, 400 kidnapped victims

.Directs investigation of attacks on military base

.Elects new Minority Leader

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Alarmed at the increasing number of kidnapping in Borno and other parts of the country, the Senate on Wednesday urged the military to investigate allegations of over 400 civilians abducted from Borno by terrorists during operations, with a view to ensuring accountability and preventing future occurrences.

The Red Chamber has equally directed the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede and other service chiefs to carry out a comprehensive operational and logistical audit following recent attacks on military formations in Benisheikh and Monguno, Borno State.

The resolutions were passed during plenary on Wednesday, mandating an in-depth review of the circumstances surrounding the assaults, including an assessment of equipment adequacy and adherence to rules of engagement.

Lawmakers also called on the armed forces to address any gaps identified in the course of the audit.

The Senate also urged the military to investigate allegations of civilian mistakenly harmed during operations, with a view to ensuring accountability and preventing future occurrences.

These decisions followed a motion raised by Senator Tahir Monguno (Borno North) on the urgent need to curb attacks on military formations by Boko Haram insurgents.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker expressed deep concern over recent incidents that resulted in the deaths of several personnel, including Brigadier General Oseni Braimoh, Colonel Mohammed Isya, Captain A.M. Esmat, Lieutenant Kelvin Festus, and 13 other soldiers.

Monguno noted that repeated attacks on Monguno, described as a strategic garrison town, and Benisheikh, a key location along the Damaturu–Maiduguri highway, indicate a deliberate effort by insurgents to weaken military operations and disrupt vital humanitarian and commercial routes.

Lawmakers acknowledged the sacrifices of the Nigerian Armed Forces in the ongoing counter-insurgency campaign, highlighting the loss of personnel in the latest attacks.

They warned that the resurgence of violence against both military installations and civilian communities threatens national security, food systems, and ongoing efforts to resettle internally displaced persons in Borno State.

The Senate underscored the importance of protecting civilians, noting that it remains a fundamental obligation under both national and international humanitarian law and is critical to maintaining public trust.

As part of its resolutions, the chamber condemned the continued attacks by Boko Haram and observed a minute of silence in honour of fallen military personnel and affected civilians.

They warned that the resurgence of violence against both military installations and civilian communities threatens national security, food systems, and ongoing efforts to resettle internally displaced persons in Borno State.

It also urged the Armed Forces to strengthen compliance with rules of engagement and international humanitarian law, including enhanced training on civilian protection.

Other lawmakers who contributed to the motion included Senator Abdul Ningi who called for the suspension of political activities in Benue, Niger, and Sokoto, among other North East states, until the security situation improves.

Meanwhile, the Senate has appointed Senator Tony Nwoye as the new Minority Whip, following a fresh wave of defections that has further boosted the numerical strength of the All Progressives Congress in the upper chamber.

Nwoye, who represents Anambra North Senatorial District, was unanimously selected by the Senate minority caucus to fill the vacancy created by the exit of his predecessor.

His emergence comes on the heels of the defection of former Minority Whip, Senator Osita Ngwu, from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC on Wednesday, one of several high-profile crossovers that altered the balance within the opposition ranks.

In a letter read on the floor by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Ngwu said his decision was driven by the need to align with Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah and President Bola Tinubu.

He also described the APC as the most stable political platform in the country.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Aliyu Wadada, formally announced his defection from the Social Democratic Party to the APC.

Wadada, who has also been endorsed as the APC consensus governorship candidate for Nasarawa State ahead of the 2027 elections, said he had previously aligned with the ruling party but completed the formal procedures of his defection on Wednesday.

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