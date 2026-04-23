Sanwo-Olu appreciates Lagos Assembly, seeks for more support on projects

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday appealed to the state House of Assembly to give his administration its usual massive support to complete ongoing projects in the state.

The governor stated this at the 19th Executive and Legislative Parley organized by the Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement at the Eko Hotels and suites with the theme, ‘Equal Participation in Governance Highlighting the importance of collaboration in achieving the present administration’s THEMES+ Agenda.

Govwrnor Sanwo-Olu lauded the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and every member of the House for the cordial relationship between the two arms governments since his emergence as the governor of the state.

He said, ‘’ Over the course of this administration, the House has passed critical legislation that gave legal force to our most ambitious programmes; from the laws enabling our multimodal transport framework to the fiscal instruments that supported our infrastructure bonds.

‘’The budget approvals, the oversight hearings that kept agencies accountable, and the constituency engagements that brought citizen voices into the legislative record; these are not small things. They are the scaffolding on which everything we have built has stood.’’

Governor Sanwo-Olu pointed out his plea for more support and engagement with the House was not in resignation, but in responsibility, saying some of the milestones in governance of the state will be addressed in the months remaining for his administration while others will be the inheritance of the next administration.

‘’What we commit to today is that we will document, honestly and comprehensively, where we stand, so that governance continues without interruption. First, we will complete and commission outstanding milestones on our transport infrastructure before the end of this administration’s term. No Lagos Government project of strategic importance will be abandoned mid-stream.

‘’Second, we will table before the House a comprehensive Legacy and Transition Bill that legislates key policy frameworks into permanent institutional structures, so that the next administration inherits not just projects, but systems.

‘’Third, we will convene a Citizens’ Assembly on Equal Participation, bringing together women, youth, persons with disabilities, and underrepresented communities, to produce a concrete roadmap for inclusion.’’

He said his administration will publish,’’ A full, publicly accessible state of Lagos Report by the third quarter of this year, an honest, data-driven account of where we started, what we have achieved, and what remains. Lagos deserves to know.

‘’To our partners in the Lagos State House of Assembly: we ask for your continued engagement over these final months with the same energy and commitment you have shown throughout. The bills we must pass, the oversight we must complete, the budgets we must enact, these are not routine items. They are the final chapters of a shared story that Lagos will judge us both by.

‘’As we approach transition, political pressures will intensify and institutional focus can waver. I ask that we resist that temptation together. We were elected to govern to the last day of our mandates, and that is what we will do.’’

Earlier, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen said they realized the importance of civic engagement in governance that it would create opportunities for citizens to actively participate, strengthen trust and enhance accountability.

He said, ‘’Since the last Parley, the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement has recorded significant achievements, made possible through the support of Mr. Governor and his Deputy. The Eko Cares (aka. Financial Assistance) Programme has remained a cornerstone of our social intervention efforts, providing financial support to vulnerable residents in areas such as education, healthcare, and small-scale enterprise development. Thousands of beneficiaries have been reached, reflecting the program’s scale and impact.

‘’Our popular Mother Infant and Child Development Programme (aka MICHD) has strengthened awareness and access to primary healthcare services, particularly among underserved communities. Pregnant women across multiple health districts have benefitted from nutritional support, contributing to improved maternal and child health outcomes.’’

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