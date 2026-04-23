PDP decries Lagos’ debt burden, wasteful governance

…Demands urgent need for a people-centred alternative

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

PDP, through its Lagos chapter, has stated that the latest figures released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) once again expose the troubling fiscal reality of Lagos State under the long-standing control of the APC.

The party made this known through a press release by its Publicity Secretary, Prince Christopher Odianarewo.

The party said that “with a domestic debt exceeding ₦1.04 trillion and a total debt profile nearing ₦2.9 trillion, Lagos now stands not only as the most indebted state in Nigeria, but also as a symbol of governance that has prioritized optics over outcomes.”

The release also emphasized that Lagos alone accounts for approximately 26% to 28% of the total domestic debt owed by all states and the FCT combined. This is not just a statistic.

” It is a stark indictment of a governance model that continues to mortgage the future of over 20 million Lagosians without corresponding improvements in their quality of life.”

Indicting the current ruling APC government in the state, it stated that “while apologists of the current administration attempt to justify this staggering debt burden under the guise of “infrastructure financing,” the lived reality of Lagosians tell a different story.

The recent wave of projects commissioned amid much fanfare raises serious questions about value for money, transparency, and priority setting.

Many of these projects, rather than addressing critical needs such as affordable housing, efficient transportation, healthcare, and flood control, appear to reflect a pattern of inflated contracts and elite-driven interests.”

“For over two decades, since 1999, Lagos State has effectively been on autopilot, governed not by visionary leadership accountable to the people, but by a tightly controlled political machinery that serves the interests of a select few.

Successive administrations have largely pursued projects that align with the preferences of entrenched political godfathers, rather than the pressing needs of the masses.

This has resulted in a state that, despite its enormous economic potential, continues to struggle with inequality, infrastructural deficits, and social exclusion.

Lagosians deserve better than a system that accumulates debt without delivering proportional development.

They deserve leadership that is transparent, accountable, and genuinely committed to the welfare of the people.

This is why the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stands as the credible and people oriented alternative.

As a government-in-waiting, the PDP offers a new vision rooted in inclusivity, fiscal responsibility, and human centered development.

Our party parades a crop of aspirants distinguished by rigor, competence, capacity, and character, leaders who are prepared to govern without fear or favor.

Notably, one of our brightest minds has articulated the “Better Lagos Agenda 2027,” code named Atunto Eko 1.0. a comprehensive blueprint designed to re-engineer Lagos into a model of inclusive prosperity, sustainable development, and equitable governance.

This agenda prioritizes the needs of ordinary Lagosians, ensuring that the dividends of democracy are felt across all communities, not just within elite circles.

The message is clear: Lagos must break free from the cycle of debt-driven, elite-focused governance.

The time has come for a people-first administration that will restore hope, rebuild trust, and reposition the state for true greatness.

Lagosians should remain hopeful. A new dawn is possible, and the PDP is ready to deliver it,” it concluded.

For a better society

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