Osun 2026: We’ll emerge victorious with a landslide, Adeleke assures supporters

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed optimism in securing a resounding victory in the August 15, 2026 governorship election, declaring that his party is already on the path to triumph.

Speaking at the inauguration of his Campaign Committee on Wednesday in Osogbo, Adeleke noted that he is already feeling the cloud of victory around him, his team and his political party, the Accord.

According to him, “I am feeling the victory, the defeat of our opponents. This team is heading to victory. My spirit confirms our party, the Accord, is declared winner with wide margins.

“This is how we started in 2022. Today is the march to victory on August 15th. I hereby inaugurate this Campaign Council to the service of continuity and delivery of good governance”, the governor told party members amidst singing and dancing.

Speaking the Director General of the campaign council, Senator Lere Oyewumi, said that the party will adopt a different campaign strategy ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State.

According to him, the transition from opposition to governance has necessitated a more refined and performance-driven campaign strategy.

He said, “What we did in 2018 and 2022 is different from what we are going to do now because God has promoted us from an opposition party to the ruling party. The style of somebody in opposition is quite different from that of a party in government, especially one that is performing well.

“We are going to disappoint a lot of people who expect us to engage in needless exchanges with those who have nothing to sell.

“Our candidate is good and the market is fine so what is the problem?. If we are here in the next one year we can not tell Osun people everything the Governor has done.

“We are still going to create many more campaign structures, particularly at the wards and local government level, where almost everybody will have a prominent role to play to drive the process of electing our performing Governor in Osun” he added.

However, the 52-member body draws from a broad mix of experienced politicians, professionals, and grassroots mobilizers across the state.

The Commissioner for Information to the Osun State Government, Barrister Kolapo Alimi will serve as Deputy Director General, with Convener of the Coalition of Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates in Nigeria, Barrister Pelumi Olajengbesi as spokesperson and Hon. Prince Bola Ajao as Secretary.

The lawmaker representing Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore and Ejigbo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Rep. Bamidele Salam, who also chairs the House Committee on Public Accounts, will head the Media and Publicity Committee, while Former Secretary to the Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, will oversee Inter-Party Relations along side other 29 Campaign Council Standing Committees.

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