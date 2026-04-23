Ojukwu was a fighter for justice, man of ideas — Bianca

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Wife of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has said that the ex-Biafra leader was not just synonymous with the fight for justice but also a strong believer in the power of knowledge.

This is as the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Gautier Mignot, called for climate action, pointing out that it was more detrimental to do nothing.

He delivered the lecture on the theme- “Sustainable and Climate Resilience Future: Beyond Rhetorics,” on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at the 4th Annual Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu Memorial Lecture.

The event was organised by the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, Anambra State, on its Founders’ Day as part of the 16th convocation ceremony.

The minister said the event was not a mere ceremony but a convergence of history, intellect and legacy.

She said: “We gather to honour and reflect on the life of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, a towering figure whose contributions to Nigeria’s political evolution and whose unwavering commitment to the dignity of his people remain indelible. He was not only a soldier and statesman, but also a man of ideas, a leader who believed in the power of knowledge, justice, and principled leadership.

“Dim Ojukwu’s legacy compels us to ask difficult questions about nationhood, equity, inclusion, and the responsibilities of leadership. His life reminds us that leadership is not defined by convenience, but by courage, sacrifice, and the willingness to stand for what is just, even in the face of overwhelming odds.”

The minister stated that the university was promoting climate resilience, the same way Odumegwu-Ojukwu did.

According to her, the Igbo leader loved planting trees, and understood long before many others, even before climate action became more amplified, that respecting nature’s balance was important and that “trees were the silent guardians of our air, our soil and our future.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as we reflect on the life and legacy of Dim Ojukwu, let us recommit ourselves to building a Nigeria anchored on justice, unity, and shared prosperity. Let us invest in education, empower our youth, and strengthen our institutions, for these are the pillars upon which sustainable development rests.”

She also charged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the institution, urging them to see the knowledge they had acquired as mere foundation because their character, resilience, and integrity will define their journey.

“Be ambassadors of this great institution, uphold its values, and contribute meaningfully to national and global development,” she stated while further highlighting the importance of strengthening the nexus between academia and policy.

The minister said that universities must continue to serve as think tanks, generating ideas and research that can inform government policies, particularly in areas of foreign relations, economic diplomacy, and national development strategies.

She said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would remain open to such collaborations, as they work towards projecting Nigeria’s image positively on the global stage.

She wished the University and its brand new Governing Council, a highly successful founders’ Day celebration.

The EU Ambassador, Mignot described the minister as a major promoter of Nigeria-EU partnership.

The Vice Chancellor of COOU, Prof Kate Omenugha extolled the Minister for the leverage she had given the university by facilitating their reach, especially in the diplomatic community.

For a better society

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