Kwara doctors begin 48-hour strike over alleged assault on member

The Association of Resident Doctors, Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (ARD-KWASUTH), on Thursday commenced a 48-hour warning strike following the alleged assault of one of its members at the hospital’s maternity ward.

The President of the association, Dr Abdulfatai Abdulazeez, disclosed this during a news conference alongside a protest at the facility, describing the incident as deeply regrettable and a threat to healthcare workers’ safety.

He condemned the alleged assault on a medical doctor and other health workers within the hospital, warning that such actions endangered healthcare delivery and undermined the safety of professionals dedicated to saving lives.

Abdulazeez called on hospital management and the public to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to violence against medical personnel, stressing that a safe and respectful environment was essential for effective healthcare delivery.

He said the association remained committed to patient care in spite of the challenges but demanded urgent measures to protect workers’ dignity and ensure prompt action against offenders.

According to him, failure to meet the association’s demands could lead to a total withdrawal of services for one week, while urging constructive engagement with stakeholders to resolve the issue.

The Vice President of ARD-KWASUTH, Dr Daniel Amao, said past efforts by the Nigerian Medical Association included committees addressing assaults on healthcare workers, but emphasised the need for stronger protection.

He added that doctors were not against the government but were committed to service, insisting they deserved safety, dignity, and respect in the course of their duties.

In reaction, the Chief Medical Director of KWASUTH, Dr Ola Ahmed, condemned the alleged assault, describing it as barbaric and confirmed that two suspects had been handed over to the police.

Ahmed appealed to the union to reconsider the strike, warning that patients would bear the consequences, while assuring that management remained committed to protecting healthcare workers and improving service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that protesting health workers carried placards with messages such as “Hands that heal should not bleed” and “Stop assaults on healthcare workers,” calling for an end to violence in hospitals.

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