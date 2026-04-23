Kano Gov nominates Garo as Deputy

. As Soludo names Bishop Kukah Chancellor of Anambra Varsity

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has transmitted the name of Alhaji Murtala Garo to the Kano State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as Deputy Governor.

The nomination was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad.

According to the statement, the nomination was made in accordance with Section 191(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers a governor to nominate a deputy governor in the event of a vacancy.

The position became vacant following the voluntary resignation of the former Deputy Governor, Abdussalam Gwarzo, on March 27, 2026.

The governor said the nomination followed wide consultations with key stakeholders across the state.

“Following wide consultations with key stakeholders, the governor has requested the Assembly to grant the necessary approval for Garo’s nomination,” the statement partly read.

Muhammad described the nominee as a seasoned political administrator with over two decades of experience in both elective and appointed positions.

He said the 48-year-old politician had served as State Organising Secretary of his party, Special Adviser to the Kano State Governor, and elected Chairman of Kabo Local Government Area.

Garo also served as Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria in Kano State and as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He was also the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general elections.

The statement added that the nomination forms part of the administration’s efforts to strengthen governance and sustain effective service delivery in the state.

In a related development, the Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has appointed the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, as the Chancellor of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State.

A press statement released by Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, on Wednesday, said the appointment of Kukah as the chancellor of the University is expected to provide leveraging of his global network to foster international partnerships, inspire ethical leadership in the University, and signal a commitment to producing well-rounded graduates.

Aburime said Kukah is an eminent Nigerian intellectual and cleric whose contributions integrate academic scholarship with the pursuit of social justice in Nigeria.

The statement read, “The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has appointed Most Rev. Dr Matthew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, as the Chancellor of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State.

“Kukah is an eminent Nigerian intellectual and cleric whose contributions integrate academic scholarship with the pursuit of social justice in Nigeria.

“He attended St. Augustine Major Seminary Jos, Plateau State, where he studied Philosophy and Theology; the University of Ibadan, where he obtained a diploma in religious studies; the Pontifical Urban University, Rome, where he got a bachelor of divinity; followed by a master’s degree in peace studies at the University of Bradford, and a Ph.D. from University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in 1990.

“He also at certain times studied at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, and at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the United States.

“Kukah is also a prolific author and the founder of The Kukah Centre, where he has pioneered research-driven advocacy aimed at interfaith harmony and policy reform.

“The appointment of Bishop Kukah as the chancellor of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University is expected to provide leverage of his global network to foster international partnerships, inspire ethical leadership in the University, and signal a commitment to producing well-rounded graduates.”

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