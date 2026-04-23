Insecurity: Tinubu seeks repeal of Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act

. Appoints new chairmen for NECO, NBTE, names new Poly Rector

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja with Agency report

As part of the Federal Government’s determination to address the current spate of insecurity across Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has written to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, urging for a speedy consideration and passage of a bill to repeal and re-enact the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2025.

President Tinubu’s request was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Speaker nd was read by his Deputy, Hon Benjamin Kalu who presided over plenary on Wednesday at National Assembly complex Abuja.

The request underscored President Tinubu’s administration’s push to strengthen the country’s security architecture and most especially that of the police force.

Meanwhile, the letter from the President also informed that the repeal or re-enactment of the Police Act remain necessary to improve the management and administration of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, NPTF.

In the correspondence, President Tinubu explained that the revised framework would not only enhance the force but will also raise support for training and capacity building of personnel within the Nigeria Police Force.

Consequently, the letter from the presidency also assured of adequate provision of modern equipment and machinery critical to effective policing training and retraining across Nigeria.

He, however reaffirmed that the expected legislation will address all loopholes in the police force even as it also aimed at improving the welfare of police personnel for the purpose of aligning with the operations of the Trust Fund with current security challenges facing the country.

Meanwhile, the President, in his letter equally expressed the hope that a more robust legal structure that will promote accountability, efficiency as well as sustainability in the utilization of the fund shall be put in place

He, also expressed confidence that the Green Chamber would give the bill expedited consideration, maintaining that his administration’s ongoing reforms are crucial to strengthening national security across the country.

President Tinubu concluded his correspondence to the lawmakers by extending his warm assurances of high regards to the Speaker, Hon Tajudeen Abbas along with the entire leadership of the chamber.

The President has approved new appointments across key education agencies, including the National Examinations Council and the National Board for Technical Education.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the appointments are part of efforts to strengthen institutions under the Federal Ministry of Education.

The President appointed Prof. Modupe Adeola Adelabu as Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Examinations Council, while retaining the Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi.

He also named Prof. Babatunde Salako as Chairman of the National Board for Technical Education, while earlier reappointing the Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje, for a second and final term of five years.

In the polytechnic sector, Tinubu appointed Dr Bongfa Binfa as Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, N’yak-Shendam, Plateau State, for a single term of five years. Binfa succeeds the pioneer rector, Dr Mukaila Zakari Ya’u, whose tenure ended in March 2026.

Until his appointment, Binfa was the Deputy Rector (Academic) at the Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny, and previously lectured at the Federal Polytechnic, Idah.

The President also renewed the tenure of Prof. Chinwe Veronica Anunobi as Director-General of the National Library of Nigeria for a final term of five years.

Anunobi, who was first appointed in September 2021, has led “several institutional reforms aimed at repositioning the National Library as a modern technology-driven knowledge institution” including the development of digital platforms such as the National Repository of Nigeria and the National Virtual Library.

The statement noted that Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State and ex-chairman of the NBTE, brings extensive experience in educational administration, while Salako is a former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research.

It added that the renewal of Anunobi’s tenure is expected to ensure continuity in ongoing reforms and the completion of the National Library headquarters project in Abuja.

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