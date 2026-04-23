Insecurity: Don’t negotiate with terrorists, Sen Abba Moro cautions FG

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Senator Abba Moro, representing Benue South Senatorial District, has called on the Federal Government to stop negotiating with terrorists and bandits, insisting that ransom payments and dialogue with criminal elements only embolden them.

Speaking with members of the Senate Press Corps on Wednesday after presenting a motion on the incessant killings in Apa, Igah, Ankpali and other parts of Benue South, Moro lamented that killings across Nigeria have become a daily occurrence.

“The issue of killings in Nigeria has become almost a daily occurrence. It has turned into a routine—observing one-minute silences, discussing military funding, and moving on,” he said.

On whether the government is truly willing to tackle insecurity, the Senate Minority Leader said only the government could answer that question, but stressed that Nigerians were more concerned about the continued bloodshed.

“Whether the government believes it wants to fight insecurity is something only they can answer. What concerns Nigerians, however, is the persistence of these killings. Why does insecurity continue unabated?

“Is it that, as a country, we are incapable of addressing it, even when the nature of these threats is well known? Whether it is Boko Haram in one region, banditry and abductions in Zamfara and the North-West, or kidnapping and armed robbery in the North-Central, these are familiar challenges.

“So why, after years and even decades, has the government been unable to put an end to them? What are we doing, and what are we failing to do?” he queried.

Moro noted that Senate debates on insecurity often revolve around observing one-minute silences and approving funds, while security agencies mostly arrive after attacks have taken place.

“In operational areas I have visited, security agencies are often seen recovering bodies after attacks. This raises a troubling question: why are they not preventing these killings? Why do they respond only after lives have been lost?” he asked.

He also questioned why there had been so few arrests and prosecutions of perpetrators, stressing that intelligence gathering should be central to preventing attacks.

“Globally, intelligence gathering is key. It involves collecting information to prevent attacks and apprehend those responsible. Why should Nigeria be an exception?” he said.

The senator described the recurring attacks in his constituency as deeply troubling, citing the example of Ankpali Ediku in his local government area.

“The community was attacked on January 6, 2025, leaving about 11 people dead. Now, on April 12, 2026—almost a year later—another attack has occurred, claiming 14 lives,” he said.

According to him, security personnel were deployed after the first attack, including the Mobile Police and Operation Whirl Stroke, but the community still suffered another deadly invasion.

“During my visit, I even offered to support the police by reconfiguring their vehicle to suit operational needs. They mentioned a cost, but when I insisted on assessing the vehicle first rather than providing funds outright, I never heard from them again.

“Now, the same community has been attacked once more, and once again, we are observing a minute of silence. It is very disheartening,” he said.

On the increasing attacks on military personnel and senior officers, Moro said it was not surprising, arguing that government negotiations with terrorists had only strengthened them.

“When a government appears to be yielding or negotiating with terrorists and bandits, it emboldens them. Why wouldn’t they extend their attacks to military targets?” he said.

He expressed concern over reports that some bandits possess more sophisticated weapons than security agencies, describing the situation as unacceptable.

“These elements must be decisively confronted. Their locations are known—they operate from forests that security agencies are aware of. In some cases, they even emerge openly to negotiate with the government. This should not happen,” he stated.

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