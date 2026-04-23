April 23, 2026
Trending now

Court threatens to jail Anyanwu, INEC chair over alleged disobedience to order

Osun 2026: We’ll emerge victorious with a landslide, Adeleke assures supporters

APWEN demands action as Nigeria marks girls in ICT Day

Insecurity: Don’t negotiate with terrorists, Sen Abba Moro cautions FG

Tinubu receives high-level Enugu delegation, says democracy’ll survive despite intimidation

HURIWA raises alarm over alleged midnight police raid in Imo

CSO calls for fight against human trafficking in Enugu

Gov Okpebholo felicitates Archbishop Akubeze on 20th Episcopal anniversary

PDP decries Lagos’ debt burden, wasteful governance

PDP Crisis: Wike’s faction faces imminent defeat at Supreme Court – Analysts

Champion Newspapers LTD
Worship

Gov Okpebholo felicitates Archbishop Akubeze on 20th Episcopal anniversary

by Peter Anayo091

 

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has congratulated the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Benin City, Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze, on the occasion of his 20th Episcopal Anniversary on April 22, 2026.

In a release made available by the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State government, Dr Patrick Ebojele stated that governor Okpebholo described the milestone as a testament to Archbishop Akubeze’s enduring commitment to faith, service, and moral leadership.

He noted that since his episcopal consecration in 2006, the Archbishop has demonstrated consistency in pastoral responsibility, institutional growth, and community engagement.

The Governor further acknowledged Archbishop Akubeze’s leadership as pioneer Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Uromi and his subsequent appointment as Metropolitan Archbishop of Benin City in 2011, roles in which he has continued to provide spiritual guidance and stability.

According to the Governor, the Archbishop’s episcopal motto, “Ut Testimonium Perhibeam Veritati” — “to bear witness to the truth” — reflects a ministry defined by integrity, discipline, and service to humanity.

He described Archbishop Akubeze as a steady moral voice whose contributions have strengthened social cohesion and inspired many across Edo State and beyond.

Governor Okpebholo joined the Catholic faithful, the Christian community, and well-wishers in celebrating the Archbishop, praying for continued strength, wisdom, and good health in his service to the Church and society.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Victorious Life Word Outreach Inc set for Easter Retreat Camp 2025

Peter Anayo

Lagos  City Mega  Crusade 2025; “Help  From  Above “- A Divine  Gathering  of  Hope , Impact

Peter Anayo

Leadership with a Pulse: Happy Birthday, Bishop Col Paul Vincent — PWTN Keeps Winning

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkmarsbahisJojobet GirişcasibomJojobet GirişCasibomCasibomholiganbetcasibommarsbahis giriştaraftarium24GrandpashabetJojobet Giriş