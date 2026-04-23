Enugu Police, Army strengthen security ties to tackle insecurity

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command and the Nigerian Army’s 82 Division Garrison have reaffirmed plans for deeper collaboration to tackle insecurity across the state, following a high-level meeting between both security chiefs in Enugu.

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The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa on Tuesday, April 22, 2026, assured residents of a stronger and more effective working relationship with the Nigerian Army, aimed at enhancing safety of lives and property in Enugu State.

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The assurance came during a familiarisation visit by the new Commander of 82 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Garba A. Suru, to the State Police Headquarters, GRA, Enugu.

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According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, the Army Commander emphasized the need for sustained synergy and cordial collaboration between the State Police Command and the Army Garrison Command.

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“The Commissioner of Police was joined by members of the Command’s Management Team in receiving the visitor and his entourage,” the statement added.

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The meeting signaled a renewed push for joint operations between the two agencies. Security analysts note that such partnerships typically improve intelligence sharing, enable coordinated patrols on high-risk routes, and reduce response time during emergencies, key concerns for residents in Enugu Metropolis and surrounding local government areas.

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Both CP Giwa and Brig. Gen. Suru agreed that inter-agency cooperation remains critical to staying ahead of criminal elements, especially with evolving security challenges in the South-East.

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The visit is part of ongoing efforts by security formations in Enugu to present a united front against kidnapping, armed robbery, and cult-related violence, while reassuring the public of their commitment to peace and order.

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