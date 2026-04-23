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Dr. Segun Alabi briefs House of Reps Press Corps on need of policies to support Agro-processing, Infrastructure, Export facilitation , access to financing held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0143

 

L-R… Personal Assistant to Managing Director Davidorlah Nigeria Limited (DNL), Oteje Mercy; Managing Director, DNL, Dr. Segun Alabi, and Assistant Human Resources, Osuji Ann, briefing the House of Representatives Press Corps on the need for policies that support Agro-processing, Infrastructure, Export facilitation and Access to financing held at the National Assembly in Abuja…PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

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