Cybercrime: CBN raises alarm over surge in email, online scams

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has warned Nigerians about a surge in fraudulent messages and cyber-attack attempts targeting unsuspecting members of the public, urging heightened vigilance in digital interactions.

The warning was contained in a press statement issued late Tuesday night by the CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi-Ali, who said the apex bank had observed the circulation of misleading communications falsely linked to it.

The bank said, “The Central Bank of Nigeria wishes to alert members of the public to the circulation of fraudulent messages, emails, and online communications purporting to originate from or be associated with the Bank, which are intended to misinform members of the public.”

According to the statement, the fraudulent messages are designed to manipulate recipients into disclosing their personal data, often by clicking on malicious links or believing false claims about the bank’s operations.

“These fraudulent messages, which prompt recipients to click links, peddle false information about the Bank’s leadership, licensing, and policy issues, and are intended to hack personal accounts,” the bank stated.

The apex bank stressed that such cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with perpetrators leveraging digital platforms to spread misinformation and gain unauthorised access to sensitive financial information.

It reiterated that its official website remains the primary channel for verified communications and advised the public to rely only on trusted sources for updates on its activities.

“The official website of the Central Bank of Nigeria remains www.cbn.gov.ng,” it stated, adding that individuals must exercise caution when dealing with unsolicited messages or unfamiliar online platforms.

To mitigate risks, the bank urged Nigerians to avoid clicking suspicious links or sharing personal or financial information on unverified websites, noting that such actions could expose users to identity theft and financial loss.

It further advised the public to verify the authenticity of any communication attributed to the bank on its official website or through recognised media outlets before taking action.

The CBN also called on individuals to report any suspected fraudulent activity to relevant law enforcement authorities, stressing the need for collective vigilance in combating cybercrime.

Reaffirming its commitment to financial system stability, the bank said it continues to enhance its cybersecurity infrastructure in collaboration with other agencies to safeguard the public.

“The CBN remains fully committed to safeguarding the Nigerian financial system and continues to strengthen its cybersecurity frameworks in collaboration with relevant agencies to protect the public against digital fraud,” it added.

The development comes amid growing concerns about cybercrime in Nigeria’s financial sector, as fraudsters increasingly exploit digital channels to target individuals and institutions, underscoring the urgency for greater awareness and preventive measures.

The Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian Communications Commission earlier signed a memorandum of understanding to tackle SIM-related fraud and strengthen consumer protection across Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

The agreement, signed at the CBN headquarters in Abuja, aimed to improve coordination between the financial and telecommunications sectors, focusing on combating electronic fraud linked to mobile numbers, enhancing the integrity of payment systems, and protecting consumers.

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