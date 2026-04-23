Court threatens to jail Anyanwu, INEC chair over alleged disobedience to order

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has issued a stern warning to the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, over alleged disobedience of a subsisting court order.

In a notice of consequences of disobedience of court order, Form 48, dated April 20, 2026, the court cautioned that both men risk imprisonment if they fail to comply with its earlier ruling delivered on January 12, 2026.

The notice, sighted by reporters on Tuesday, stems from Suit No. CV/1050/2025 before the FCT High Court.

It specifically warned that failure to obey the court’s judgment dismissing Anyanwu’s suit challenging his expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP could lead to contempt proceedings.

“Take notice that unless you stop further disobedience and comply forthwith… You will be guilty of contempt and liable to be committed to prison.”

The directive was formally served on both Anyanwu and Amupitan at their respective Abuja addresses, in accordance with enforcement procedures.

The development is the latest twist in the protracted leadership crisis rocking the PDP, which has split into rival factions.

One faction is led by Tanimu Turaki and backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed.

The opposing bloc is aligned with Nyesom Wike and led by Abdulrahman Mohammed.

The crisis has triggered multiple lawsuits, many of which remain pending in courts across the country.

The dispute traces back to March 10, 2025, when the party’s National Disciplinary Committee recommended Anyanwu’s expulsion over alleged anti-party activities, a decision later ratified by the leadership.

At a controversial convention held in Ibadan on November 15, 2025, the party leadership under Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum announced the expulsion of Anyanwu, alongside Wike and former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose. However, the courts later nullified that convention.

Following his expulsion, Anyanwu approached the FCT High Court to challenge the decision, but Justice Yusuf Halilu dismissed his case on January 12, 2026.

He subsequently filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, on April 10, 2026.

Despite the court ruling, Anyanwu remained politically active and participated in a convention held in Abuja from March 29 to 30, 2026, backed by the Wike faction.

The exercise produced Abdulrahman Mohammed as national chairman and retained Anyanwu as national secretary, a leadership structure later recognised by INEC.

In a strongly worded letter dated April 16, 2026, the Turaki-led faction, through its counsel Abdullahi Ibrahim, demanded that INEC immediately withdraw recognition of Anyanwu as both a party member and national secretary.

The faction argued that the January 12 judgment remains valid and enforceable, stressing that the filing of an appeal does not amount to a stay of execution.

Citing Section 287(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the group maintained that INEC has a constitutional obligation to enforce court judgments.

“Senator Samuel Anyanwu has ceased to be a member and officer of the Peoples Democratic Party and has no competence to act on behalf of the party in any capacity whatsoever,” the letter stated.

The group further warned that failure by INEC to comply could trigger contempt proceedings against the commission’s chairman, as well as fresh legal action challenging the commission’s decisions.

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