APWEN demands action as Nigeria marks girls in ICT Day

…Links Girls’ ICT Skills to National Survival”

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria has issued a stark warning that Nigeria’s future competitiveness could be severely undermined if girls are not urgently equipped with digital and technological skills, declaring gender inclusion in ICT a “national strategy, not charity.”

Speaking at the International Day of Girls in ICT, the APWEN President said the country risks widening inequality, deepening poverty, and slowing development if it fails to prepare young girls for a rapidly evolving, technology-driven world.

“The future of Nigeria depends on how boldly we prepare our girls for technology today,” she stated, emphasizing that the event must go beyond symbolic celebration to concrete action.

Against the backdrop of accelerating global advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, and digital manufacturing, APWEN warned that nations failing to invest in inclusive STEM education risk falling behind in the global economy.

The association stressed that early exposure to technology is critical, noting that many girls are excluded not by ability but by lack of access, infrastructure, and encouragement.

“A girl cannot aspire to what she has never seen,” the APWEN President said, calling for the integration of coding, robotics, and digital innovation into primary and secondary education.

APWEN highlighted its ongoing initiatives, including robotics competitions, mentorship programmes, and the popular “Who Wants to Be an Engineer” campaign, aimed at dismantling stereotypes and increasing female participation in engineering fields.

However, the association maintained that isolated interventions are insufficient without systemic support.

APWEN called on the government to strengthen digital education policies, invest in school infrastructure, and promote gender-inclusive curricula, while urging the private sector to support through scholarships, internships, and innovation partnerships.

Educators and parents were also urged to play a critical role in fostering supportive environments that encourage girls to explore and lead in STEM fields.

The association warned that excluding girls from technology-driven sectors is not only unjust but economically dangerous.

“Nigeria cannot achieve its development aspirations while half of its talent remains underrepresented in the sectors shaping the future,” the President said.

Addressing young girls directly, APWEN delivered a message of empowerment, urging them to embrace technology and reject societal limitations.

“You belong in the laboratory, the robotics club, the tech startup, and the boardroom,” she said.

The association pointed to successful hands-on STEM programmes already reaching hundreds of girls—including those with special needs—as proof that inclusive, practical models can deliver measurable impact if scaled nationwide.

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the day, APWEN’s message was clear: the country’s digital future depends not just on innovation, but on inclusion.

“If we expose the girl child to technology today, we are building the architects of national development,” the President said.

“And when Nigerian girls rise in ICT, Nigeria rises with them.”

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