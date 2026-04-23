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Agriculture

Agriprenueur calls on african farmers to add value to exportable farm produce

by Peter Anayo0129

*Says Africa is rich, Nigeria is rich yet people are struggling.

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

An Agriprenueur and Chief Executive Officer CEO. Davidorah Farms Nigeria Limited, Segun Alabi, has called on African Farmers, investors, horticulturists and other players in the agricultural value chain to add value to all exportable farm produce on the continent before their export in order to guarantee food security and create abiding wealth for the nation.

He made the call at a press briefing at the House Press Corps National Assembly Complex Abuja on Wednesday, where he said that the African continent has given so much to the world yet its inhabitants remain poor and hungry.

According to him, Nigeria and the entire Africa have given so much to the world yet continent that has given so much to the word yet have received so little in return.

The agricultural expert and exporter of pinnacle queries how a continent so blessed can remain economically constrained

He said: “Africa is rich.
Nigeria is rich, yet our people are struggling”.

He pointed out that for many decades as a nation, we have exported our wealth in its rawest form, we grew the crops, we harvested the fruits and we shipped them out.

On the way forward for the agricultural sector, he said Davidorah Forms has built large-scale pineapple production farms nationwide

They have also developed processing capacity and export high-value products to global markets.

They also import them back processed, packaged, and priced higher.

He further stated that they export raw materials, import finished products export jobs and import unemployment.

The Chief Executive Officer CEO advocated creating a system where:
farmers earn more, investors gain returns, adding that Nigeria earns foreign exchange

While calling for rethinking and reinvestment into agriculture as survival, he maintained the problem in the agricultural sector is a structural problem affecting the nation’s future.

 

 

For a better society

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