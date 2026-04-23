Adelabu resigns as minister of power

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, has formally tendered his resignation to focus on his governorship ambition in Oyo State.

Adelabu also proposed the establishment of a coordinating minister for energy to drive integrated reforms across Nigeria’s power, gas, and related sectors.

Mr Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser to the Minister of Power on Strategic Communications and Media Relations, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Tunji said the resignation letter dated April 22, was addressed to President Bola Tinubu and submitted to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume.

Adelabu said that his resignation will take effect on April 30 to enable him focus on his governorship ambition.

He said that sustaining and consolidating the gains recorded in the power sector required stronger coordination at the highest level, including the appointment of a central authority to harmonise policy direction and execution.

The minister expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve, describing his tenure as a privilege to contribute to national development.

Adelabu said that his decision aligned with the provisions of the Amended Electoral Act 2026, which precludes serving political office holders from contesting elections.

He further said that his gubernatorial aspiration dated back to 2016 during his tenure as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In his three-page letter, Adelabu outlined key achievements recorded during his tenure, including the implementation of the Electricity Act 2023, which decentralised the electricity market and improved the investment climate.

He said that peak power generation rose to over 6,000 megawatts, driven by the integration of the Zungeru Hydropower Plant and the rehabilitation of thermal power plants.

Adelabu also said that transmission capacity was strengthened through grid upgrades under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI).

He further cited notable improvements in the distribution segment, including enhanced regulatory oversight, improved revenue collection, and progress in reducing Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses.

On the financial front, Adelabu said that tariff reforms and a four trillion Naira debt restructuring programme increased market revenues from one trillion Naira in 2023 to N2.3 trillion in 2025.

He said that it restored investor confidence and placed the sector on a path to sustainability.

Despite these gains, the minister acknowledged persistent challenges, including gas supply constraints, infrastructure vandalism, and the need for full commercialisation of the electricity value chain.

He, therefore, proposed key measures to sustain progress, which include the implementation of cost-reflective tariffs with targeted subsidies, recapitalisation of distribution companies.

”Others are accelerated nationwide metering, sustained transmission investments, and strengthened regulatory enforcement,” he said.

The minister also recommended the creation of a coordinating minister for Energy to provide strategic oversight and ensure synergy across power, gas, water resources, and environmental sectors.

According to him, this approach is critical to improving gas supply for thermal generation, optimising hydroelectric resources, and accelerating renewable energy deployment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adelabu was appointed as the Minister of Power on Aug.16,2023 by President Bola Tinubu.

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