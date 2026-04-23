2027: Sanwo-Olu, Obasa, GAC, others to endorse aspirants with APC’s agenda

As the 2027 general elections draw closer, Lagos State Government has resolved to endorse legislative aspirants who are capable of articulating the plans of the All Progressives Congress, APC at the State and national levels.

This was part of the communique reached at a 3-day 19th Executive and Legislative Parley organized by the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement at the Eko Hotels and Suites with the theme, ‘Equal Participation in Governance Highlighting the importance of collaboration in achieving the present administration’s THEMES+ Agenda.

The Parley had in attendance the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, State Executive Council, Members of the National Assembly representing Lagos State, Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), party leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chairmen of Local Government Areas/Local Council Development Areas (LGAs/LCDAs) and top Government officials of the State.

Part of the objectives of the parley was to promote effective collaboration between the Executive, Legislative and Judicial arms and address challenges affecting governance and implementation of policies.

Sanwo-Olu had on Wednesday appealed to the state House of Assembly to give his administration its usual massive support to complete ongoing projects in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu lauded the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and every member of the House for the cordial relationship between the two arms of government since his emergence as the governor of the state.

He said, ‘’ Over the course of this administration, the House has passed critical legislation that gave legal force to our most ambitious programmes; from the laws enabling our multimodal transport framework to the fiscal instruments that supported our infrastructure bonds.

‘’The budget approvals, the oversight hearings that kept agencies accountable, and the constituency engagements that brought citizen voices into the legislative record; these are not small things. They are the scaffolding on which everything we have built has stood.’’

Governor Sanwo-Olu pointed out his plea for more support and engagement with the House was not in resignation, but in responsibility, saying some of the milestones in governance of the state will be addressed in the months remaining for his administration while others will be the inheritance of the next administration.

Some of the resolutions adopted at the final day include, “The three arms of Government should deepen their harmonious working relationship through– collaboration, cooperation, coordination, communication and consensus.

“There is need to ensure structured engagement between the State Government and Party structures to bring about inclusion of grassroots participatory decision-making and shared-growth.

“The Party and Government should develop stronger synergy to strengthen mechanisms that will bring party cohesion and facilitate success in the 2027 elections.

“The executive must ensure the practice of early engagement with the legislature on Appropriation process (budget).

“The executive must continue its culture of robust engagements with the legislature on its proposed policies.

“The three arms of government should promote unified direction to reduce duplication, inefficiency and improve communication to enhance development.

“For the Legislature, (State and National) only candidates who can coherently articulate the views and plans of the party should be endorsed.

“There should be an institutionalised quarterly meeting of the Executive, Members of the National Assembly representing Lagos State and Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to review national level engagements, align priorities, performance and chart a way forward.

“The Executive/Legislative Parley should be restructured to facilitate close-door discussion of the various political organs- the three arms of government, the Party, State and national legislators and GAC.

“The Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement should endeavor to organise a 20th edition of the Parley to give an account of its stewardship and get feedback on its performance before the end of this administration.

“The State Government, Party Structures (State, LGA, Ward) and Elected Representatives should ensure intensified voter mobilization and awareness for Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to strengthen democratic participation.”

For a better society

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