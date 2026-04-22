Yilwatda delivers mechanized tools, seedlings for Plateau farmers to boost food security

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The National chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has delivered a mechanised farm implements and improved seedlings to dry season farmers in Pankshin and Kanke local governments of Plateau to boost food security.

Yilwatda revealed the initiative is in tandem with President Bola Tinubu’s -Renewed Hope Agenda drive towards rejigging agricultural sector for greater productivity and food sufficiency nationwide.

Speaking on Tuesday in Pankshin local government during the official handing over of the items for onward distribution to the dry season farmers association, the APC national chairman who was represented by his aide, Mr. Sunday Bugama said he has come to fulfil the promised his Boss earlier made to tomato farmers in Pankshin and Kanke respectively.

Daily Champion reports that some of items brought includes: 88-solar water pumps, 7- mobile water pump,1- mini tractor, 2- small hand diesel-powered tractors, 500- bags of improved rice seedlings,50- knapsack sprayers,10- Brush cutters, 100- overall jacket, 40- rain boots.

Bugama acknowledged that his principal always prioritised transforming the lives of people, especially the rural populace on how they can have economic emancipation.

“This is a unique environment, and we have discovered that we cannot rely only on tomato and other vegetables. We are trying other improved seedlings to see how we can impact the people. So we are trying rice for Pankshin and Kanke”, Bugama mentioned.

He further confirmed that beyond Plateau, over the years APC national chairman has brought intervention not only in agriculture but other sectors aimed at improving lives.

“During the holiday season we had impact in Southern Kaduna, Yola. I know we did some of this in Nguru. We had some impact in Mubi. Some things were done in Gombe and other states.

“I think just between December and now, we’ve had contacts in over fifteen states, especially in the North, in agriculture and other things”, he added.

Receiving the farm equipments, the chairman of tomato and vegetable farmers in Pankshin and Kanke local government, Mr. Sudan Ishaku Wulmina described the gesture as a dream come true having reached out to peasant farmers.

“We don’t know anybody that is helping us, but we are surprised as the National Chairman of APC show sympathy for farmers. He made it mandatory. By the time he came last month, he did mention materials, of which he has now completed the mission.

“Now I have received the materials. We will now follow the distribution.

“He gave us ten million naira, and we have given this loan out as revolving for that ten million. In fact, we have five hundred and forty-eight groups registered under Pankshin, Kanke, and the South, and this ten million was shared”, Wulmina added.

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