Truck crushes Lagos dispatch rider on Lagos bridge

Barely 24 hours after an empty NIPCO tanker crushed a dispatch rider at the Motorway inward Estate area of Alapere, another fatal road accident has claimed the life of a dispatch rider in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed that the latest crash occurred at Otedola Bridge inward Secretariat along the Ogudu–Toll Gate corridor, involving a heavy-duty Volvo truck and a dispatch rider.

The impact of the collision led to the immediate death of the rider at the scene, further heightening concerns over the increasing vulnerability of dispatch riders on major highways.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, LASTMA said its operatives, who were on routine patrol around the Otedola axis, swiftly responded to the scene and cordoned off the area to prevent secondary accidents, given the heavy traffic along the corridor.

According to the agency, the remains of the deceased were handed over to officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who were on ground to assist with emergency response and traffic management operations.

“Security reinforcement was also provided by Police men from the Alausa Police Station to ensure orderliness throughout the rescue and evacuation process. Subsequently, the articulated truck and the dispatch motorcycle were expeditiously removed by a tow truck, thereby facilitating the restoration of normal traffic flow,” it said.

“Notwithstanding the prompt response of emergency personnel, the incident triggered considerable traffic congestion, with backlog stretching towards the Berger axis,” the agency added.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed condolences to the family and associates of the deceased, describing the tragedy as painful and unfortunate.

He also called for greater vigilance and strict adherence to traffic rules by all road users, particularly drivers of articulated vehicles and dispatch riders.

According to him, “LASTMA remains committed to working with relevant stakeholders to intensify road safety advocacy and reduce fatalities on Lagos roads.”

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