28.5 C
Lagos
April 22, 2026
Trending now

Don’t allow economic hardship to destroy your families- Abejide

ASUSS distances itself from NUT strike, cites legal backing

Nurses, Midwives remain pillars of healthcare – FCT Minister

NUPRC goes paperless, pushes reforms as Eyesan tasks indigenous oil producers

Celebrating our military’s heroic actions across multiple theatres

Medical experts: How to stay healthy during hot weather

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 22, 2026

Truck crushes Lagos dispatch rider on Lagos bridge

Tinubu, Deputy Speaker, Kalu, celebrate Orji Kalu at 66

Lagos residents protest 18-month power outage

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Truck crushes Lagos dispatch rider on Lagos bridge

by Peter Anayo0140

Barely 24 hours after an empty NIPCO tanker crushed a dispatch rider at the Motorway inward Estate area of Alapere, another fatal road accident has claimed the life of a dispatch rider in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed that the latest crash occurred at Otedola Bridge inward Secretariat along the Ogudu–Toll Gate corridor, involving a heavy-duty Volvo truck and a dispatch rider.

The impact of the collision led to the immediate death of the rider at the scene, further heightening concerns over the increasing vulnerability of dispatch riders on major highways.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, LASTMA said its operatives, who were on routine patrol around the Otedola axis, swiftly responded to the scene and cordoned off the area to prevent secondary accidents, given the heavy traffic along the corridor.

According to the agency, the remains of the deceased were handed over to officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who were on ground to assist with emergency response and traffic management operations.

“Security reinforcement was also provided by Police men from the Alausa Police Station to ensure orderliness throughout the rescue and evacuation process. Subsequently, the articulated truck and the dispatch motorcycle were expeditiously removed by a tow truck, thereby facilitating the restoration of normal traffic flow,” it said.

“Notwithstanding the prompt response of emergency personnel, the incident triggered considerable traffic congestion, with backlog stretching towards the Berger axis,” the agency added.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed condolences to the family and associates of the deceased, describing the tragedy as painful and unfortunate.

He also called for greater vigilance and strict adherence to traffic rules by all road users, particularly drivers of articulated vehicles and dispatch riders.

According to him, “LASTMA remains committed to working with relevant stakeholders to intensify road safety advocacy and reduce fatalities on Lagos roads.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Tinubu, Jonathan, Akpabio, Oborevwori, others eulogize Clark at funeral

Editor

Plateau: Terrorists kill 20, ravage 5 communities in one week, BCDC cries out

Peter Anayo

Obi, Soludo, Umeh, others mourn kidnapped, murdered Anambra Lawmaker

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkmarsbahisJojobet GirişcasibomJojobet GirişCasibomCasibomvaycasinoholiganbetcasibommarsbahis girişJojobettaraftarium24madridbet güncel girişmadridbet güncel girişmadridbet girişGrandpashabetholiganbet