Tinubu, Deputy Speaker, Kalu, celebrate Orji Kalu at 66

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday felicitated with Senator Orji Kalu, former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, as he turned 66.

Tinubu conveyed his best wishes in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, describing Kalu, a longtime political ally, as a figure whose vision, resilience, and industry have left an enduring mark on both Abia State and the wider national stage.

The President said, “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s vision, resilience, industry, and service to the nation and commitment to the progress of Abia are noteworthy.

“As a media mogul and Chairman of SLOK Holding, the former Abia governor is also playing his part in the economic development of the country.

“I wish him long life, greater strength, and increased wisdom as he continues his service to the nation.”

The President noted Kalu’s contributions to national development and his two-term governorship of Abia State from 1999 to 2007, as well as his current role chairing the Senate Committee on the South-East Development Commission, one of the regional development bodies established by the Tinubu administration to accelerate growth across the zones.

Also, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu has congratulated Senator Kalu on the occasion of his birthday.

In a goodwill message on Tuesday, Kalu joined families, friends, political allies and well-wishers across the nation to felicitate the former governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, noting his service in the Senate.

Kalu prayed for God’s blessings upon the the former Governor, wishing him good health and renewed strength.

“As you mark another year today, I pray that Almighty God grants you good health and renewed strength.

“May your new age bring you peace and joy. Happy Birthday, Your Excellency”, he said.

Kalu was born on April 21, 1960, in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

He is the chairman of SLOK Holding and owns the Daily Sun and New Telegraph newspapers.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2