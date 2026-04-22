Police tactical squad smashes kidnap, banditry syndicates, recovers arms, stolen vehicles in Abuja, Kaduna, others -FPRO

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force NPF attached to the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Force Intelligence Department (FDI) have dismantled multiple criminal networks across Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Taraba and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT, Abuja.

Addressing journalists on the achievements recorded in the first quarter of the year, at the FID-STS Headquarters, Guzape, Abuja, the Force spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Anthony Placid, said that the operatives during the period arrested, rescued, recovered arms, stolen vehicles, and vandalized government property.

According to him, the operations led to the arrest of multiple high-profile suspects involved in armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry and vandalism, while operatives also intercepted illegal arms supply chains, recovered ten stolen vehicles, rescued kidnap victims, and disrupted organized criminal syndicates operating in several states.

He stated that among the major breakthroughs was the arrest of three notorious armed robbery suspects in Kaduna State, including a dismissed military corporal allegedly impersonating a serving soldier to evade arrest. Their arrest led to the recovery of ten stolen vehicles of various brands.

According to him, in another operation, four suspected armed bandits were arrested in Kaduna, with operatives recovered four AK-47 rifles, ammunition, and a locally fabricated pistol, while separate operations led to the arrest of kidnapping suspects in Nasarawa State and a banditry suspect linked to attacks in Plateau State.

The Force image maker added that the Police team also arrested six suspected kidnappers linked to a notorious syndicate operating from Rijana forest in Kaduna, leading to the rescue of victims, while operatives in Taraba State recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition abandoned by fleeing bandits during a mop-up operation.

He further explained that in a related development, two suspects were arrested in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, over the alleged vandalisation and illegal transportation of railway materials valued at over ₦400 million, with a trailer truck and about sixty tonnes of railway tracks and sleepers recovered.

He said that while the suspects have made useful statements to the Police about the level of involvement in the various crimes, full investigations were still ongoing to apprehend the remaining fleeing suspects, rescue remaining victims, recover more weapons and exhibits, and bring all those involved in criminal activities to justice.

The NPF spokesman reiterated the resolve of the Nigeria Police Force to sustain the momentum against criminality and urged members of the public to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information to enhance security nationwide.

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