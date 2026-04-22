Obi holds first strategic meeting with ADC South East chairmen in Enugu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

In a significant step toward consolidating regional party structures, Peter Obi held his first inaugural meeting with the newly elected South East chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Enugu.

The gathering marks a deliberate move by the ADC presidential aspirant to strengthen cohesion, align leadership priorities, and deepen grassroots engagement across the South East geopolitical zone.

Deliberations reportedly focused on reinforcing internal party democracy, harmonizing state-level operations, and positioning the ADC as a credible alternative within Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.

Among those present were the Enugu State Chairman-elect, Prof. Uchenna Augustine Akubue, alongside counterparts from Imo, Abia, Anambra, and Ebonyi States.

The convergence underscores a coordinated regional push toward organizational discipline and strategic political consolidation.

For a better society

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