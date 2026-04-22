Nurses, Midwives remain pillars of healthcare – FCT Minister

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has described nurses and midwives as the foundation of effective healthcare systems, underscoring their vital contribution to frontline service delivery and improved patient outcomes.

Speaking at the Biennial Conference of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation held at the Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre, she noted that their presence at the gathering reflects a collective resolve to strengthen healthcare systems through international cooperation and shared expertise.

Mahmoud, a medical practitioner, pointed out that nurses and midwives are often the first caregivers patients encounter and, in many instances, remain the most consistent providers of care.

She emphasized that their commitment, empathy, and professionalism play a crucial role in saving lives on a daily basis.

The Minister observed that the conference comes at a critical period when health systems across the world are grappling with emerging diseases, shortages in healthcare personnel, and increasing demand for accessible and quality services.

She stressed the importance of continuous investment in training, better welfare packages, and stronger institutional frameworks to support the profession.

Mahmoud stated that the FCT Administration is focused on implementing policies and programmes aimed at strengthening the healthcare workforce and expanding access to modern medical infrastructure.

She added that empowering nurses and midwives remains key to achieving universal health coverage and meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mahmoud also praised the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation for its sustained advocacy, professional development efforts, and promotion of global best practices.

She described the organisation’s role in encouraging collaboration and knowledge sharing among member nations as critical to healthcare advancement.

The Minister urged participants to take advantage of the conference to engage in meaningful discussions, drive innovation, and build partnerships that will strengthen healthcare systems across the Commonwealth.

In his welcome address, the National President of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Comrade Haruna Mamman, attributed the successful hosting of the international conference to the strong backing of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He noted that the government’s support reflects a commitment not only to Nigeria’s healthcare sector but also to global health cooperation.

Mamman highlighted ongoing efforts by the administration, including improvements in primary healthcare infrastructure, expansion of health insurance coverage, and prioritisation of healthcare workers’ welfare.

According to him, these initiatives are already making a significant impact on the nation’s health sector.

He reiterated that nurses and midwives remain central to every healthcare system and expressed confidence that the conference would inspire transformation, serve as a symbol of hope, and amplify the voice of the profession worldwide.

For a better society

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