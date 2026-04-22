NUPRC goes paperless, pushes reforms as Eyesan tasks indigenous oil producers

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has transitioned to a fully paperless system as part of a broader institutional transformation aimed at improving efficiency and aligning with global best practices.

The Commission Chief Executive, Mrs. Oritsemeyewa Eyesan, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), led by its Chairman, Mr. Adegbite Falade, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Eyesan revealed that the digital shift was achieved through collective effort across the Commission, noting that the milestone was officially reached on Friday, April 18, 2026.

“When I took over, we realised we needed to transform, and we set up a transformation team. We are happy to announce that on Friday, April 18, 2026, we went paperless, and everybody collaborated to make it happen,” she said.

The NUPRC boss described the IPPG as a critical player in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, especially in the wake of divestments by international oil companies (IOCs). She reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to maintaining a strong and productive relationship with the group.

Eyesan stressed the need for strict compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, while highlighting the importance of building competent manpower and entrenching sound corporate governance practices across the industry.

Drawing attention to workforce development, Eyesan cautioned against declining standards in human capital, warning that it could negatively impact the country’s global standing in the oil and gas market.

“One area I think we need to spotlight is human capital development. As the industry grows, there is a tendency of default and if we allow that to fester, it will hurt all of us,” she said.

She added that Nigeria is assessed as a whole by international financiers, not on a company-by-company basis.

“Because we are in a global market, the financiers are rating Nigeria; they are not rating companies, and if we do not bring our human capacity to par, then we will be creating a big problem for ourselves.”

Eyesan called on the IPPG to uphold high standards within its ranks, urging the group to emulate the discipline and accountability demonstrated by international oil companies.

“As a pressure group, you should hold yourselves to a standard, I think that is one of the things the IOCs have done very well,” she noted.

The Commission Chief Executive assured the delegation that NUPRC would continue to operate as a facilitator of growth in the sector, remaining responsive to industry demands in line with the economic vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his response, IPPG Chairman, Mr. Adegbite Falade, commended Eyesan for what he described as a new wave of progress under her leadership, noting that tangible improvements have been observed since she assumed office in December 2025.

“You have not been here for long, but the signs are very clear as to your dynamic leadership. We will not stop emphasising that because we do not take it for granted,” he said.

Falade, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings, called for sustained engagement between the Commission and the IPPG, assuring that the group remains committed to advancing Nigeria’s national interest.

“You can always count on and trust that the Nigerian agenda is at the heart of our mandate,” he added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2