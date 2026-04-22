“NUPENG 6th Quadrennial: President Akporeha Bows Out in Grand Style.”

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

History will be made in Lagos today, when the 6th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the body of junior workers in the oil and gas industry, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers(NUPENG) gets under way.

The epoch-making ceremony, which is expected to attract eminent personages from all works of life, especially the nation’s Labour district, has as theme: “Justice and Power in the Nigerian Industrial Relations System.”

The Conference will also feature the election of officers to pilot the affairs of the Union.

The real icing on the cake, however, is the glorious exit of the President of NUPENG, Comrade Williams Akporeha, who will be taking a bow after leading the NUPENG successfully for 6 years and repositioned it,to place among the most organized and influential trade unions in the country.

There are fresh indications that the former PTD-NUPENG and current National Trustee of the Union, Comrade Salimon Akanni Ola will be elected as the new President at the elections.

Akporeha has been in the forefront of advocating for the right and welfare of workers in the Petroleum and Natural Gas sectors.From negotiating for fair wages and safe working conditions to pushing for sustainable policies that ensure the continued growth of the industry, NUPENG under Akporeha’s stewardship,has been a voice for the voiceless, a protector of the vulnerable, and champion of Justice.

Until he was elected NUPENG National President on Friday April 6, 2018, Prince Akporeha was the National Treasurer of the Union. He was elected National Trustee of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at the 13th Quadrennial National Delegates’ Conference of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held in Abuja on 7th & 8th February, 2023.

Comrade Akporeha started his leadership role in NUPENG as a Branch Secretary and rose through the ranks in trade unionism. He was elected as a Branch Chairman, later became Warri Zonal Treasurer, Warri Zonal Chairman and Vice President, Warri Zone respectively with many indelible records.

He was also Delta State Vice Chairman, Delta State Chairman and Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The strength and character of Akporeha as a leading unionist was defined by the doggedness of a man who has lived a life full of dynamic struggles and fruitful activism with vast experience, many active years and excellent track records in industrial relations and ultimately as a man with badge of honor, humility and integrity.

To his credit, he has attended various certificated and non-certificated trainings, workshops, conferences and seminars that covered General Management, Leadership, Unionism, Conflict Resolution, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Collective Bargaining Agreements etc, in Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil, Libya, United States of America, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Ghana, Russia, South Korea to mention a few.

He is happily married with wife and wonderful children