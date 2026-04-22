Nigeria’s Ambassador Designate To South Africa, Sen. Enang Warns Journalists Not To Embark On Any Reportage Without Aligning With Electoral Laws.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to the Republic of South Africa, Sen. Ita Enang, has charged media practitioners in Nigeria to ensure that their reportage of activities leading up to the 2027 general elections aligns wholly with the electoral laws of the land.

He gave the warning at the Annual Dinner and Award night/Unveiling of the Critique Magazine/Launching of the N15 million solar power facility by the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, in Uyo.

The ambassador-designate, who was the Chairman of the occasion held at the Patience Eno Auditorium, NUJ Press Centre, Uyo, on Friday, said that journalists in the state could build democracy and shape the Arise Agenda legacy of Pastor Umo Eno’s administration of Akwa Ibom through positive reportage.

He added that throughout his 26 years of representation in the National Assembly, he worked tirelessly to align Akwa Ibom State with the Federal Government policies.

“In your reportage of politics and activities leading up to the 2027 electoral process, please read first the Electoral Act, and its provisions.

“Let your reports be aligned with the position of the law and according to the electoral laws of the land.

“Let every person have free access to the courts; let us jointly protect our democracy,” Ita Enang said, adding that he would not hesitate to head to the courts if he felt that certain provisions of the electoral Act were breached,” the ambassador-designate said.

He said, “In those years at the national Assembly, we worked tirelessly to align Akwa state with the policies of the Federal Government. Through our politics, our advocacy in our 26 years of political representation in the National Assembly, we aligned Akwa Ibom State with the Federal Government, to the extent that the State is not just talking about Arise Agenda now, but also talking about Arise With Renewed Hope. Agenda.”

He also thanked the organisers for the theme of the event, “From Insight To Action: The Role Of The Media In Shaping The Arise Agenda Legacy” of the state government.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Comrade Bassey Anthony, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, Akwa Ibom State Council, who welcomed participants to the annual dinner and awards night, said that their presence underscored the high regard they had for the media as partners in progress.

He said: “We do not take this for granted. Your presence is deeply appreciated. I also thank the NUJ and our colleagues from other chapels for their solidarity tonight.”

In his keynote address on the “Role of the Media in shaping the Arise Agenda Legacy in Akwa Ibom State”, Dr Emmanuel Abraham, said that the media as integral part of the ARISE Agenda, should transform it from a mere policy document into not only an inspiration but a life, lived, and living experiences for the government and the people of the state.

“By focusing on developmental journalism, the media should help to document and define a legacy centred on improved welfare, inclusive growth, and strategic development sustained through Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructural Maintenance, Security Management, and Educational/Health Advancement.

“The media’s role in the Agenda should own and emphasise the Renaissance and rebirth aspects of the agenda, signalling its can-do, must-do, and should-do spirits of the Akwa Ibom man,” he said.

The keynote speaker, who is Founder/Chairman, Board of Trustees, Topfaith Group of Schools and Topfaith University, Mkpatak in Akwa Ibom, also urged the press to transform the agenda from the jargon to the real prosperity agenda for the people of Akwa Ibom State.

“Overall, journalism in the ARISE Agenda should not only inform, entertain, and educate but inspire,” Abraham said.

He also urged the media to engage in massive strategic public enlightenment; report to give meaning and substance to the government; interpret the ARISE Agenda policy framework and philosophy; propagate the positive narratives of the Agenda, including tangible achievements of the state government as well as feedback reporting; report accountability and transparency, and the citizens-government relationship.

According to him, the mainstream media can undertake prompt reporting of government and the private sector activities directly and indirectly derivable from the Agenda philosophy.

He said that such reports would checkmate “the negative effects of social media outbursts and the activities of content creators, bloggers, junk journalism, and the general free press.”

He also urged the media to “intentionally approach the Agenda with determined philosophical focus to strengthen the deeper meaning of the agenda as it connects development indices.

He said that the media could further provide the foundation for the agenda to become a long-term development roadmap to outlive the current administration of the state.

The events also featured a dinner, presentation of awards, launching of the solar power project, and the unveiling of the 6th edition of the Critique Magazine published by the Correspondents’ Chapel, among others.