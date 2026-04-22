NANS leadership visits Marwa, backs drug war, Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) and the National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Sola Oladoja (m) flanked by Bashir Ibrahim, Director, Counselling, Treatment and Rehabilitation (2nd l); Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy, (r) both of NDLEA and other leaders of the students’ union when he led them on a courtesy visit to Marwa at the Agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday 22nd April 2026.

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has expressed full support for ongoing efforts by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to rid Nigeria of the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The students’ union leaders, led by their National President, Comrade Sola Oladoja, made the commitment on Tuesday 21st April 2026 when they paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja where they equally reaffirmed their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and his re-election in 2027.

During the visit, Oladoja commended Marwa for his dynamic leadership and the Agency’s relentless successes against drug cartels.

He specifically lauded his commitment to safeguarding the lives of Nigerian students through the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy initiative, which has been instrumental in raising awareness across tertiary institutions.

Reaffirming the association’s support for the NDLEA and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, Oladoja stated that the students’ backing of the current administration is rooted in tangible pro-youth achievements.

These, he noted, include the successful implementation of student loans, the resolution of industrial strikes in tertiary institutions, and various youth empowerment schemes.

In his response, Marwa expressed his long-standing pride in the Nigerian student body, noting that his relationship with them has remained strong due to their consistent support across his various national assignments.

According to him, “As a critical sector of the Nigerian polity, what you said about your appreciation of the gains of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and your commitment to support his re-election in 2027 gladdens my heart.”

Addressing the specific challenge of drug prevalence in schools, the NDLEA boss emphasized the need for a collaborative front to sanitize the academic environment. “We need to work with you on our efforts to rid our campuses of drug abuse because of the consequences to students’ health, their aspirations, and even their families, as well as the society at large,” Marwa added.

Speaking on the recently introduced Federal Government Drug Integrity Test Policy for students, Marwa explained that the measure is strictly protective rather than punitive.

He stated that the policy is designed in the best interest of the youth, as early detection of drug use makes treatment and rehabilitation far more effective.

The visit ended with a mutual commitment to deepen the partnership between NDLEA and NANS in the ongoing crusade against substance abuse on Nigerian campuses, according to a statement by Femi Babafemi, spokesman for the Agency.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2